I had my doubts about “The Watcher” from the start. Knowing it was “based on a true story” – a mystery that has yet to be solved, in fact – I wondered how its makers would deal with the lack of a resolution.
Backing up a bit, in case you missed the hoopla, “The Watcher” is a Netflix mini-series from producer Ryan Murphy (“Glee,” “American Horror Story,” et al) about a couple whose dream home turns into a nightmare. Motivated in part by not feeling safe in New York City, Dean and Nora Brannock (played by Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts) spend every cent they have, and more they don’t, on a picturesque mansion in Westfield, New Jersey.
With their children Ellie and Carter, they take up residence and prepare to live the good life.
Apparently, they’ve never seen another movie or mini-series about privileged, photogenic white folk who over-extend. Tsk tsk. They’d have known better if they had.
One neighbor quickly turns up hidden in the dumb waiter, while another pair always seems to be parked in their lawn chairs with binoculars pointed directly at the house. A pet dies. Music, of a source not readily apparent, plays. There doesn’t appear to be a demonic pig in the attic, but something just as creepy begins to occur.
Letters in the mailbox! Weird ones. Signed by “The Watcher,” the letters grow increasingly threatening. The couple grows increasingly nervous. The music grows increasingly loud.
Okay, I’m making this sound worse than it is. Here’s the thing: For all its cliches and telegraphed plot points, “The Watcher” is … well, watchable. It’s chock-full of terrific actors and moments of genuine suspense. The trouble is (remember, the real mystery was never solved), it’s going nowhere.
The script’s solution is to turn everyone into a suspect. Who is writing those ominous letters, trying to drive the Brannocks from their home? Is it the far-too-eager real estate agent (Jennifer Coolidge)? The always-dressed-alike neighbors (Margo Martindale and Richard Kind)? The pigtailed preservation society lady (Mia Farrow) and her childlike brother (Terry Kinney)?
That not-too-helpful police chief (Christopher MacDonald) seems a little shady, and what’s with this dying private detective (Noma Dumezweni) he recommends? She seems to have a lot of information to whom no one else is privy. And that helpful young man (Henry Hunter Hall) installing the security system at a discount rate while making eyes at the teenage daughter? That can’t be good.
But wait! The Brannocks are in over their heads financially, and Dean has been slacking at work. Could it be he’s … WRITING. THE. LETTERS. HIMSELF? (Cue chilling music.)
“Based on a true story” seems to be a calling card for high viewership (and indeed, that’s what “The Watcher” got); but, in this case, was it the best way to go? How about a completely fictional story, incorporating some of these real-life elements, allowing for a genuine conclusion? If done well, that would have been more satisfying to me.
But what do I know? I’m only a watcher.
In this, what has been called the “platinum age” of television, it’s difficult to keep up with all the intriguing new series that keep popping up on a seemingly endless stream of new platforms. If you’re like me, you may feel you have too many choices and too little time. So don’t feel bad if you’re sometimes late to the party.
One current series, streaming for nearly a year now, that I highly recommend is “Severance,” a sci-fi psychological thriller on Apple TV+. Advertised with the catch line “How far would you go to achieve the perfect work/life balance?”, the show’s stellar cast includes Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and John Turturro. The premise is intriguing, the writing and direction smart, the acting first-rate. Check it out!
