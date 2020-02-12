To the Editor:
On Monday, Feb. 3, Athens City Council approved a non-binding resolution declaring a “global climate emergency” and committing the city to actions to “reverse global warming and the ecological crisis…”
The problem with making decisions and creating policies within an “emergency/crisis” context is that the decisions are often rushed and not based on actual facts, and the policies can not only be ineffective but can actually be harmful.
Alternative views that disagree with the climate crisis narrative (and there are many) within the scientific community can be found online with some minimal searching and an open mind.
Look up Petteri Taalas, the secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the world’s foremost weather science organization for his opinion (which is decidedly non-apocalyptic). The WMO is one of the founders of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Or check out: https://clintel.org/world-climate-declaration/ – a letter and statement sent to Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations to coincide with the U.N. climate summit in New York this past September, and also presented to the World Economic Forum: https://clintel.org/clintel-letter-to-world-economic-forum/ Jan. 20, 2020.
Key points from their declaration:
• “There is no climate emergency: A global network of 500 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address the uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real benefits as well as the imagined costs of adaptation to global warming, and the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of mitigation.”
• “Warming is far slower than predicted: The world has warmed at less than half the originally predicted rate, and at less than half the rate to be expected on the basis of net anthropogenic forcing and radiative imbalance. It tells us that we are far from understanding climate change.”
• “Climate policy relies on inadequate models: Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as policy tools. Moreover, they most likely exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases such as CO2. In addition, they ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial.”
I would encourage people to become informed about the complexities of the earth’s climate. That would be conducive to more productive discussions and more effective decisions.
Marie Graham
Willow Creek Road
Athens
Editor’s note: For a response to this letter, please Google “Letter signed by ‘500 scientists’ relies on inaccurate claims about climate science.” TS
