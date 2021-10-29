The City of Nelsonville announces that crews will start preparing Mill Street for repaving on Monday, Nov. 1. No on-street parking will be permitted during this time. To maintain traffic for residents, crews will work in sections by removing 120 feet of roadway and base at a time. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route. Paving will take place Nov. 9 and 10.
Work to be done on Mill Street in Nelsonville
- City of Nelsonville press release
