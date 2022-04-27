In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic 16 West Green Dr. Athens, OH on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment.

Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, and navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is available provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite.

The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) will be available for no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to qualified women who meet eligibility criteria.

Through its Women’s Health Clinic, the Ohio University Heritage Community Clinic has long provided mobile women’s cancer screening clinics throughout southeastern Ohio as part of its mission to improve women’s health in the region.

