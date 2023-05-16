If you’re a woman considering going into business for yourself — but aren’t sure where to start — an upcoming conference can show you how to become the entrepreneur you’ve always dreamed of being!
The 5th Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet) Women in Business Conference will be happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the Lodge at Hocking College, 15770 State Route 691, Nelsonville.
This event aims to unite women entrepreneurs in all stages of business development. The conference will focus on personal development, protecting your small business, finding out about small business resources in the area, and connecting with other women who own and operate their small businesses.
Leslie Schaller is the director of programs and business development for ACEnet. Schaller joined ACEnet in 2002 as its food ventures business and marketing director. She is also the founder of Casa Nueva Restaurant, 4 W. State St., Athens.
She described ACEnet’s purpose as “filling the gaps that sometimes prevent low income people from going into business for themselves.”
“This conference would be great for women in the early stages of starting a business,” Schaller said. “Women will get to see diversity in business, network with their peers, and even meet people who could become their mentors.”
Speakers will include Caitlyn McDaniel from Southeastern Ohio Legal Services. She plans to discuss general legal issues small business owners face and how to connect low-income clients to legal services.
Also, Michelle Stobbart from Inhale Wellness Studio will conduct a workplace wellness session where participants will learn how to create a sense of harmony in their lives — whether at home or work.
In addition, representatives from Ohio University Small Development Center, United Bank, OhioMeansJobs, Merchants Bank and OUCU Financial will also be available to consult with guests.
Along with some trade shows, a session will be entitled “We Did it, So Can You.” Schaller described this portion of the program as “a showcase for women who built their own business from the ground up.”
The speakers during this session will include Jessica Kopelwitz, of Fluff Bakery and Catering; Candida Stamp, from Big Time Bookkeeping; Amanda Buchanan, of Plays with Glass.
Schaller noted that this session will demonstrate “how women in business can build their self-confidence by building connections with other women business owners.”
She agrees that fear of financial failure prevents people from starting their own businesses. In this respect, Schaller maintains, “Since some local banks will be at the conference, they’ll be able to show women how, and where, to look for resources — like startup capital.”
Dirty Girl Coffee, Snowville Creamery and Flour & Thyme will provide refreshments. Lunch will be courtesy of Hocking College’s School of Hospitality.
