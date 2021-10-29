The Winter Crisis Program at Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will begin November 1, 2021. Residents of Hocking, Athens, and Perry Counties may now schedule their appointments by calling (740) 868-1908.
This program is designed to help households who are facing an emergency situation to maintain and/or restore electric or gas service. This program also provides bulk fuel (propane, wood, coal, fuel oil, kerosene) for eligible households. An emergency situation is defined as having a disconnect notice on your electric or natural gas, or having less than a 25% (tank) supply of bulk fuel such as propane, fuel oil, coal, or kerosene, or less than a 10-day supply of firewood. This assistance is available only once per heating season (November through March).
To qualify, you must be income-eligible and be in an emergency situation. Households with a total gross income at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines may be eligible.
All utility assistance appointments will be via phone call. Those needing assistance are urged to make sure they provide a reliable phone number that can be answered at the time of their scheduled appointment. A list of required documents needed and instructions on how to submit the required documentation will be provided during the phone interview. Listen to the entire message to receive a confirmation number to set the appointment.
The utility assistance benefit is now separate from the additional benefit. Households may receive the maximum utility benefit towards their main and secondary heating source and still receive an additional benefit (i.e., heating unit repair).
Benefit Amounts:
- Regulated utilities up to $175.00 (AEP, Columbia Gas)
- Nonregulated utilities up to $750.00 ( South Central Power, Glouster Electric, etc.)
- Bulk fuels up to $900.00 for a one-time fill (propane, fuel oil, etc.)
- Firewood up to $550.00
- Furnace repair up to $500.00
Call 740-868-1908 and make an appointment. We can only book appointments out 28 days in advance, so please call the next day if all appointments are full. This phone line is open 24/7.
If you have a disconnect scheduled for today or tomorrow, or if you are out of firewood or bulk fuels, call your local agency for an emergency same day appointment:
- Hocking County – (740) 385-6813
- Athens County – (740) 767-4500
- Perry County – (740) 342-4113
Appointments will be provided first-come, first-served.
We will offer a limited number of socially distanced in person appointments for those that require it. Masks are required to be worn by anyone entering the building. We have masks available if one is needed for your appointment.
For more information about the Winter Crisis Program, call Robin Hampton at 740-767-4500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.