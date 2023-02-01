NELSONVILLE — Catering, haircuts, electrical work, housebuilding, vehicle detailing, and childcare are just some of the many services that Tri-County Career Center and High School can offer not only the students and staff of the school, but the community at large.
More than a dozen programs at Tri-County offer the above services as well as brake replacement, computer virus removal, graphic design products and more. Students, under the guidance of their professional instructors, use their skills to benefit the public in ways that specifically cater to their career growth.
Vehicle-related services
There are three programs that perform services involving vehicles; Auto Body Technology, Auto Service Technology and Diesel/Ag Technology. These programs specialize in vehicle restorations and repairs.
Auto Service Technology and Auto Body Technology students use their skills to perform repairs on vehicles of customers who schedule appointments.
Auto Body focuses more on services such as detailing, rust removal and body work. Prices are done by estimate and the services they perform are dependent on the time it takes to complete each project.
Auto Services’ specialty is car maintenance such as replacing parts, diagnostic work and general repairs. Prices start at a flat rate of $25 an hour and are decided by a Pro-Demand system of estimates.
Jeff Lutz, the program’s instructor, says that the program limits the age of vehicles serviced to 10 years. The shop also has a mileage limit.
Diesel/Ag Technology doesn’t perform services on vehicles for the public but they do purchase vehicles, perform repairs and then resell them.
They have done work on many engines of varying sizes, hydraulics, suspensions and steering on all types of diesel equipment.
General public services
Cosmetology provides haircuts, coloring, styling and nail services as well as free haircuts for all Tri-County students on Tuesdays.
Prices start at $12 for a haircut with included shampoo and styling, facial waxing goes as high as $15 an appointment.
Color, if done all over, runs a customer an average of $35 dollars and costs $20 for a touchup.
In Culinary Arts, students prepare food in a full-scale kitchen environment.
Prices vary depending on what is ordered but the average costs include $30-$50 for snack trays, $7-$15 for a dozen of baked goods and $5 for a dozen of chocolate chip cookies.
Due to transportation being a bit of an issue they usually do not accept off-site, in-person catering.
Customers of the Business Ownership program’s student-run store can stop in to get a cold drink or something to snack on before going to their next class.
Electronic services
The Graphic Design program can create signs, logos, sticker decals and banners. The class has made logos for the Canal Street Barbell Club, York Township Fire Department, students at Tri-County as well as the Culinary Arts and New Media+ programs.
Whether customers need their personal computer repaired or a virus removal, the Networking program is able to assess the situation. Students offer computer services including basic repairs, replacements and virus removal.
The prices of these services are based on the individual situation and vary from customer to customer.
Home services
When customers need them, the Construction Trades program can build almost anything. The program’s senior classes of the last two years worked together to build Ohio State Representative Jay Edwards’ house in Nelsonville.
Whether it’s a birdhouse, sign, bench or something smaller, the Construction Trades program has every project in good hands.
In Electrical Trades, students perform both residential and commercial electrical work.
“We wire, and plate, frame, we do it all. We do smaller work like receptacles (outlets) and switches, lighting changes,” said Instructor Dustin Bolin.
For services, the class charges $1.50 per mile for fuel costs and an additional $1.50 a square foot in order to pay for expenses.
In the HVAC and Plumbing program, students can service air conditioners, refrigerators and plumbing systems.
For their services, it is “no cost besides parts,’’ meaning the customer will not be charged for the repair but is required to purchase the parts in order for the HVAC and Plumbing program to repair a unit.
Miscellaneous services
The Criminal Justice program at Tri-County Career Center offers a private security service for communities or individuals hosting events. Students also service companies looking to secure their assets.
Each participating student has a taser, pepper spray and baton certification.
“Probably the most important benefit is they get an opportunity to be seen but also to be hired,” said Commander Mike Collins, the program instructor.
The Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at Tri-County Career Center offers a daycare called Kids Academy of Nelsonville.
Those interested in enrolling their children must pay tuition to the daycare. The daycare is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, except on major holidays.
Tri-County Career Center and High School operates like a mini-city with the number of public services offered. While the students learn, the community benefits. Whether those services are wiring of an electrical system or creating marketing items, each program at Tri-County serves a dedicated purpose. To learn more about each program, contact Tri-County Career Center at 740-753-3511.
Seniors within the New Media+ program formed this article through collaboration and individual information preparation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.