TCCC photo
360 Photo by Addison Wright

NELSONVILLE — Catering, haircuts, electrical work, housebuilding, vehicle detailing, and childcare are just some of the many services that Tri-County Career Center and High School can offer not only the students and staff of the school, but the community at large.

More than a dozen programs at Tri-County offer the above services as well as brake replacement, computer virus removal, graphic design products and more. Students, under the guidance of their professional instructors, use their skills to benefit the public in ways that specifically cater to their career growth.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments