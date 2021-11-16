Athens City Council deliberated Monday on a suite of ordinances to begin a permitting process for short-term rentals, after a lengthy period of community input on the subject.
Supportive council members said the short-term rental ordinance would supplement low-income households and generate revenue for the city through the hotel tax.
The ordinance defines short-term rentals as property leases for less than 30 days. Short-term rentals have become popular as services like VRBO and Airbnb emerged to help rental owners advertise and book stays.
The proposal is similar to one introduced in early 2020, following a proposal approved by The Athens City Planning Commission in January of that year. Discussion of short-term rentals has been on the table since 2016, when a local group encouraged the city to take up the matter.
The ordinance was up for first reading on Monday, meaning there will be two more opportunities for discussion at City Council before a vote, as well as a public hearing on the matter.
A place to rest your head
Council member Chris Fahl, who sponsored the package of ordinances, said the details of the ordinances reflect input from numerous residents, community organizations and city committees.
According to the proposed ordinance governing the requirements of short-term rentals, people who are resident owners of a home anywhere in the city could receive a permit allowing them to accommodate guests through for less than 30 days. Nonresident property owners can have no more than three adult renters, plus related children, staying for less than 30 days. Additionally, nonresidents' homes must be located either on an R-1 (residential zone) lot that borders an R-2, R-3 zone, or B-zone; or the home must front East State Street, Carpenter Street, Lancaster Street or Columbus Road in Athens.
Most residential neighborhoods in Athens are zoned as R-1, the lowest density residential area. However, parts of Uptown, the Ohio University campus, and much of the student housing surrounding Mill Street is zoned as R-3, which allows for more dense housing.
R-2 zones in Athens only include portions of West State and West Washington streets, as well as another small area on the south side off of Richland Avenue.
Action was needed because Athens already has several short-term rentals, said council member Sarah Grace. She added that the ordinance would add regulation and oversight to something that is already happening.
“This ordinance creates a permitting process which currently does not exist,” Grace said. “That doesn't mean short term rentals do not exist — it just means they are not currently permitted in the city.”
A searchon Airbnb shows over a dozen short-term rentals available in Athens, including full-residence properties located in residential areas that would not be permitted under the ordinances. VRBO currently hosts three rentals inside city limits.
One unit available for rent on Airbnb is the Zenner House, a 1929 Tudor-style mansion located on Utah Place in the far east side that rents for $299 a night. Under proposed laws, the property would violate the new zoning requirements for nonresident short-term rentals (although portions of the parcel nearest to U.S. 33 are located on county land). Property owner Jeffrey Chaddock could not be reached for comment.
During the Nov. 15 Council meeting, Fahl said another purpose of the ordinances would be to collect the transient guest tax, which is used to fund services like the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Fahl said it could not be estimated how much the city would take in additional transient guest tax revenue because it depends on how many residents adopt short-term rentals as an income source.
“A majority of the short-term rentals are going to be small and during the big weekends,” Fahl said. “So it can’t hurt.”
Most residents do not want to operate their own short-term rentals, but the city’s support of them expands lodging option for visitors to Athens, said Athens City Planner Paul Logue.
“There’s certainly people staying in this type of option when they’re traveling already,” Logue said. “That's an important component we have not offered very well in the city — providing opportunities to stay in Athens.”
Addressing concerns
The idea of short-term rentals has been publicly discussed for a while, Logue said, including public hearings and discussions through late 2019 and 2020. At that time, he said, so many people wanted to speak about the issue that the city moved the hearing location to the Athens Community Center to accommodate a larger crowd.
He said the city has received a range of input from all sides, from people who were supportive of the ordinance and people who were concerned about what it meant for their community. All of the feedback, he said, was factored into the decision-making in order to minimize those concerns.
During a council meeting on Nov. 8, Council Member Arian Smedley, who said she supported the ordinance package, related concerns from residents that some felt it would decrease the supply of available units for residents in residential neighborhoods.
Fahl said short-term rentals could increase home ownership, particularly among low-income residents, by supplementing their income as they pay off a mortgage. She said lower-income neighborhoods in the city might benefit from the new ordinance.
“Those are the sort of neighborhoods that need this opportunity,” Fahl said. “Right now, for a younger person, it’s really expensive (to purchase a home). You may rent out a room to make ends meet — we should allow that.”
Smedley added she believed the ordinance would also offer the opportunity for low-income homeowners to supplement their income.
Council Member Sarah Grace said it was unlikely there will be a major change in the availability of long-term living situations because of short-term rentals.
“I don't see long term rental properties being converted to short-term rental properties,” Grace said. “The market will prevent that from happening.”
In an October 2021 report, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University found that “the presence of Airbnb units caused a larger (but still mild) reduction in rental supply, especially among affordable units, which harmed local renters.”
However, the report also noted that “Airbnb units also created a larger market expansion effect for affordable housing, which benefited local hosts who owned affordable units and may have been less economically advantaged.”
A report in the Harvard Business Review found that Airbnb decreases housing stock because landlords switch their properties from long-term rentals to short-term. An academic report in the Washington Law Review states, “Airbnb proliferation causes fewer affordable housing options, higher average asking rents, and erosion of neighborhood social capital.”
Airbnb also gained some degree of notoriety in 2020, when renters used the service for large “party houses” where people would gather during the pandemic, The New York Times reported. The company has since internally addressed the concerns over party houses.
Council member Sam Crowl said many of the concerns about party houses, waste issues and noise issues have all been hammered out during the lengthy process of getting this ordinance from idea to deliberation before council.
“There are currently active short term rentals, this allows us to have more control over them and how they’re run,” Crowl said.
Fahl emphasized that the concerns relating to large party houses would not be possible under the current city ordinance.
“You can’t rent out a whole house, with like 15 people,” Fahl said.
Council Member Micah McCarey asked during the Nov. 15 meeting if the rules could be amended if it turned out to be insufficient for administering short-term rentals; Fahl said the ordinance could be amended any time after adoption.
Several members of Council expressed their confidence in the process behind the legislation.
Fahl noted in an interview after the Nov. 15 meeting that nobody had come to speak in opposition to the ordinance, which she said indicated that residents felt their voices had been heard.
“I think most people have put their feedback in because it’s been going on for so long,” Fahl said. “Nobody holds their comments until public hearings.”
Smedley said the legislation appeared “well-vetted.”
“I think it's gone through a lot of layers and had a lot of opportunity for public input with more to come,” Smedley said. “So in that sense — I do feel confident that it’s a well-vetted program that’s still kind of going through the process.”
Fahl also said there will be time for additional input as the city holds another public hearing on the issue on Nov. 22 in City Council chambers. She noted residents do not need to attend the meeting in-person to submit feedback, but can also send in comments via email or on Facebook.
Smedley encouraged residents to reach out with concerns.
“It sounds like a good idea to me — but I am mindful of the concerns people have and am willing to work through them,” Smedley said. “I know people get really passionate. I just think it's important we hear each other out with a cool head. We just do our best to implement the program and administrate it in a way that impacts the least amount of people with the negative.”
