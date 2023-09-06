WEAK Radio’s weekend special programming schedule is as follows:
Saturday
WEAK Radio’s weekend special programming schedule is as follows:
Saturday
9 a.m.-noon — Bill Salmi plays the best of the Saturday Morning Dance Party
noon-2 p.m. — Bluegrass — Where local bluegrass artists are highlighted.
2-5 p.m. — Classic Vinyl — Tom Conroy plays the oldies from Country Music
5-6 p.m. — Juke in the back with Mat the Cat plays the Rhythm and Blues of the early years of Rock and Roll
6-7 p.m. — The FAB 50s show with Paul Peters and Geoff Kemp from England
7-9 p.m. — Chucko’s “Rarest of the Rare Show” (Chucko highlights rare oldies, group and Doo-Wop)
9-11 p.m. — Anthony Lucero plays oldies with a certain subject matter
11 p.m.-midnight — Paul Peter comes back with the Pirate Years — songs that were played during the pirate radio years
Sunday
7-8 a.m. — Homecoming Radio Show with Bill Gaither and Friends
8 a.m. to noon — Linea’s Gospel Show
noon-2 p.m. — Bluegrass — Where local bluegrass artists are highlighted.
2-4 p.m. — Classic Vinyl — Tom Conroy plays more of the oldies from Country Music
4-7 p.m. — That Thing with Rich Appel
7-9 p.m. — Repeat of Chucko’s Rarest of the Rare Oldies Show
9-10 p.m. — Rockin’ Richard plays his favorites from the early 60s
10-11 p.m. — The Swinging 60s with Paul Peters from The United Kingdom plays his songs from the 1960s
11 p.m.-midnight — Motown Memories
The station can be streamed online through www.weakradio.net
WEAK Radio content is provided through a partnership with the Athens News.
