While WEAK Radio is off the air, fans of the low-power FM station can listen via the internet.
Through a smart phone, tablet or computer, use an internet browser to log-on to weakradio.net and click on the “Listen Live” button to hear the station.
Beginning April 1, WEAK no longer broadcast on 106.7 FM.
The non-commercial radio station was founded in 2004. The block formatted station provides music and information unavailable on commercial radio. In 2012, the station founder Richard Whitemore boosted that the station had 30,000 song in its rotation, with a focus on music of the late 1950s through middle 1960s.
According to its website, the station has three objectives:
Serve Athens County with high-quality programming that is both entertaining and educational.
Serve the Athens region with information that the residents can use in their daily lives and that stimulates positive interaction between the local residents and the surrounding community.
Train and educate interested community members in the field of broadcasting who wish to volunteer their services at WEAK Radio.
