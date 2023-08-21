Wayne National Forest

A sign for Wayne National Forest sits at a site in May 2020. The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service is seeking public input on changing the name of Wayne National Forest to Buckeye National Forest.

 File photo

NELSONVILLE — The USDA Forest Service is proposing to change the name of the Wayne National Forest to the Buckeye National Forest. The effort comes in response to requests from American Indian Tribes and local community members.

The buckeye is both the State Tree of Ohio and the most prevalent nickname for Ohio. The national forest is currently named after General Anthony Wayne, whose complicated legacy includes leading a violent campaign against the Indigenous peoples of Ohio that resulted in their removal from their homelands.


  

