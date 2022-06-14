GLOUSTER –Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will continue to provide low-income eligible residents of Hocking, Athens and Perry Counties with water and wastewater bill payment assistance.

Bill payment assistance is made possible through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which is administered by the Ohio Department of Development and made possible through the American Rescue Plan. To receive assistance, individuals seeking support must have water/wastewater service that is disconnected, or have received a disconnect notice, need to establish new service, or to transfer service.

The maximum benefit amount is up to $750.00 for water, $750.00 for wastewater, or $1,500 if the water and wastewater are combined. The program began December 13, 2021 and will run until September 30, 2022.

Individuals seeking support from this program can contact HAPCAP at (740) 767-4500 or (800) 282—0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance). Information is also available at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

