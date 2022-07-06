LOGAN — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), is seeking volunteers to join the fight against hunger in our community. Volunteers are a pivotal part of their Foodbank operations.
Community members may volunteer as individuals or as a group to assist various programs. Duties may range from packing food boxes, assisting with direct food distributions, preparing hot meals and more.
Upcoming packing events will be held on this Saturday, July 9 and Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Every month the organization distributes nearly 2,000 food boxes to low-income seniors in the community. They host public packing events to support this program, where volunteers form an assembly line and fill boxes with various shelf-stable food items.
Community members may register for these, or any future events, at www.givepulse.com/group/events/294903.
For more information about volunteer opportunities, please contact Jen Steward at volunteer@hapcap.org. For information on other HAPCAP programs, contact Valerie Keeney at (740) 767-4500 or info@hapcap.org.
