From Staff Reports
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Vinton County on Tuesday.
While the names of the suspect and deceased are currently being withheld to allow time for families to be notified, the sheriff’s office detailed Tuesday’s events in a press release Wednesday.
While investigating a 911 hang-up, deputies from the Vinton County Sheriff’s were sent to the residence where a shooting had occurred. The scene was secured, and further investigation was conducted, the release said.
Subsequently, a vehicle of interest was stopped, and a suspect was apprehended in the case with assistance from the Wellston Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The names of the deceased are being withheld until notification are made to the families involved. The departed reported no additional threat to public safety at this time.
BCI’s investigation is active and ongoing.
BCI’s investigation will be referred to the Vinton County Prosecutor, Jim Payne, the release said. Pending the results of the investigation, charges will be filed in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, and bail will be determined. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
The department gave special thanks to VC-EMA, Hamden Fire Department, BCI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department and Water Rescue, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the men and women of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General, said more information about the case would be made available soon.
