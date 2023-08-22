NEW PLYMOUTH — Three new acts will be among the entertainment at the annual Vinton County Air Show set for Sept. 17 at the Vinton County Airport, 66285 Airport Road, New Plymouth.
The show starts at 1 p.m.
Coordinator Terry Stevens said the new acts include Mike Hartman flying a 1947 North American Navion. The plane is a rare sight at airshows today.
Charlie Morris will make audience members’ hearts stop with the smooth moves of his Super Decathlon. Nick Coleman will fly his clipped wing Taylor Craft.
In a press release, Stevens said the show will include two acts from previous shows — Emerson Steward from Red Steward Field and Brett Hunter from Waynesville.
The Pilots and Boosters, along with the McArthur Eagles Club, will cook their traditional barbecue chicken. The Eagles will again sponsor this year’s candy drop for all the children on hand — and Santa Clause will skydive in for the show.
The show includes pilots of radio-controlled planes. There’s a flying lawn mower, a real jet and one of the best 3-D flyers scheduled to come.
The Screaming Chicken Sky Diving team will open and close the show. The Vinton County High School Band also will be on hand to start the show.
Chicken dinner service will start at 11 a.m.
Airport Road West, off State Route 93, will close at 1 p.m. Access to the airport during the show will be State Route 93 to State Route 328 and onto Airport Road East.
