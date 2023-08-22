Stunt Pilot Picture

Acclaimed stunt pilot, Rod “Tico” LeCerda, is pictured performing an aerial stunt at the 51st Annual Vinton County Air Show at the Vinton County Airport, New Plymouth, in September 2022. This year’s show will be held Sept. 15.

 File photo courtesy of Bob Church

NEW PLYMOUTH — Three new acts will be among the entertainment at the annual Vinton County Air Show set for Sept. 17 at the Vinton County Airport, 66285 Airport Road, New Plymouth.

The show starts at 1 p.m.


  

