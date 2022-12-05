Poised at the bottom of an obscure rabbit hole of a staircase, lies a virtual wonderland of merchandise from times gone by that would please everyone — from a finicky fashionistas to a consummate of memorabilia collector — this holiday season!
Located at 90 N. Court Street, Athens Underground offers customers the chance to revisit the sights, sounds and fashions of different time periods in an environment that could be called, “a museum meets a time capsule boutique.”
Athens Underground sells every thing from vintage clothes, shoes, outer wear and accessories for men and women, to classic magazines and newspapers, postcards, nicknacks, books, electronics and vinyl record albums.
Growing up, store owner, Barbra Stout, envisioned herself becoming either a librarian or an archeologist. However, when she opened the store 18 years ago she felt that she found a happy medium between these two vocations.
Previously, Athens native, Stout, lived in New York City where she ran a vintage clothing store in Manhattan. However, once it became clear that anyone who wanted to live there longterm needed to be fashionably rich, she decided to return to Southeast Ohio.
In conjunction, Stout maintains that Athens Underground should not be confused with a thrift store. To the contrary, she explained, “this is a vintage store where everything I sell had either been donated or came from an auction or estate sale.”
Furthermore, she detailed how, “All the items here have been curated — meaning that they’ve been carefully selected, and displayed in a manner to reflect certain styles and eras.”
Stout also described the difference between a piece of vintage clothing and a costume.
She said, “If someone comes in the store shopping for a 1920’s flapper dress, sometimes what they’re really looking for is something that resembles one of the flashy costumes from the movie “Chicago.” But, in reality actual flapper dresses are oversized, and only really look good on certain body types — which is the exact opposite from the costumes from that particular movie.”
Stout added, “Plus an actual flapper dress would be about 90-to-100-years-old -which means it would be in a very fragile condition if it hasn’t been properly taken care of.”
Therefore, Stout focuses on offering customers wearable items that she can actually sell. Clothing wise, she stressed that items from the 70’s are popular right now, “Because every ten years, styles from the past just seem to come back into fashion.”
She also added that the store is a great place to shop for anyone looking for gender fluid clothing. She specified that, “We sell many items of clothing, like jeans, that would look good on a man or a woman-which is also very popular right now.”
In addition, all the merchandise at Athens Underground is carefully inspected and cleaned before its displayed in the store. Stout noted, “If a piece of clothing needs special attention, I’ve even dry cleaned items at home.”
As for holiday items, Athens Underground has every thing from “ugly” Christmas Sweaters under $30, holiday albums priced from $20 to $30, and a bounty of Christmas tree ornaments and nicknacks under $10 that would make ideal stocking stuffers, or gift exchange items.
From the very beginning, Stout decided to keep the prices at Athens Under reasonable. She noted, “The prices will be somewhat higher than a typical thrift store. But, when you’re shopping vintage, the prices reflect quality of the merchandise you’re buying.”
So, what does Stout do with items that don’t sell?
She maintains a free section right out side the store’s front door. She explained that, “Most of the items I can’t sell would be things art students could use. Because, I would much rather see something end up in an art project than just get thrown in the trash.”
New merchandise is also posted on Athens Undergrounds official Facebook page which currently has over 7K followers.
Athens Underground is presently open Monday through Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5p.m.
To contact Athens Underground call 740-592-6286.
