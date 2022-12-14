Mike Deley

Business Ownership Instructor Mike Deley uses the program’s heat press to apply designs onto a light blue polo.

 Photo by Addison Wright/360 Journalist

NELSONVILLE – Mike Deley is a veteran teacher from Mansfield, Ohio. Some of the most important things to him are his family and giving to others. When those two aspects combine, Deley is filled with joy.

He loves and appreciates his students, wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments