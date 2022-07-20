By Allan Brown
With incentives not providing the boost in blood donations the local chapter of the American Red Cross had hoped for, more events are being planned for August that organizers hope might boost the number of donors in the area.
“Unfortunately, (last) Tuesday did not go as we would have liked it to. We were only able to collect 55 units of blood when our goal was 73. We are still grateful of the 55 donors who were able to donate, as they will be helping upwards of 165 people,” said Jordan Staley, account manager for the Athens and Morgan counties of the American Red Cross.
The July 12 event was at the Fellowship Hall in the Plains.
Staley attributes the less than favorable turnout to two factors, including that many people are either out of town on vacation or in the midst of planning their summer travel plans before back to school starts next month.
She also has another theory on why the chapters have been hard-pressed to find donors this summer.
“I believe this is the first year since COVID started that people are able to go out and enjoy their summers. The vacations, festivals, and other summer activities are resuming unlike the years prior due to the pandemic. Blood donation kind of gets put on the backburner, even to our regular donors. We just have to realize that the need for blood, unlike us, does not take a summer vacation,” she said.
With that in mind the organization does have these drives closing out the end of the month that still need help to get donors:
Today — Athens Red Cross, 100 S. May Ave., from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Friday — Ohio University Baker Center, from noon until 6 p.m.
“Thanks to the Discovery Channel, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma (at this event) will automatically be entered for a chance to win a unique Shark Week merchandise package. The package includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories for tons of outdoor adventure,” Staley said.
Red Cross totes are also offered to donors at this site.
July donation drives wrap up in Athens County with the following events planned:
July 27 — Athens Red Cross (Over 20 people are needed at this donation event.)
July 29 — Richland United Methodist Church, 60 Pomeroy Rd. from 1 until 7 p.m.
Staley noted that through a partnership with Cedar Fair, Kings Island/Cedar Fair/Cedar Point tickets will be offered at this RUMC donation site and she needs over 30 people to donate at this event.
“The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are teaming up promote blood donations and encourage donors to give blood this summer. The partnership includes full-value admission tickets offered to sponsors and presenting donors (at this drive.) These tickets are good for any Cedar Fair parks (notably) Cedar Point and Kings Island,” Staley said.
July 29 — Rocky Brands, 39 E. Canal St., Nelsonville, sponsored by Nelsonville-York High School. (Needs over 10 people.)
As August approaches, the Red Cross has another incentive for the month that Staley hopes will drive the numbers up as residents return home and prepare for the upcoming school year.
“To encourage donors to do something amazing this summer and give blood, we’re thanking all those who present to give in August with a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, they’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value). There will be three lucky winners. Terms apply at RedCrossBlood.org/GasForAYear,” she said.
The August Athens County blood drives are as follows:
2 — Morgan High School, 800 Raider Dr., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3 — Athens Masonic Lodge, 12 W. Carpenter St., 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
4 — East. State Street. Tech — 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
9 — Athens Red Cross 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
11 — Richland United Methodist Church noon to 6 p.m.
15 — Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Road, 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
16 — Athens Red Cross noon until 6 p.m.
17 — Nelsonville-York HS Parade of Hills 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
18 — Athens Red Cross 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
23 — Hocking College, 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
25 — Athens Red Cross 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
30 — O’Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Drive; 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Athens Red Cross, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The American Red Cross is asking donors to make and keep their donation appointments as summer winds down.
“It’s not too late to be a part of something big this summer. As we flip the calendar to August, there’s no time to wait − patients are trusting blood and platelet donors to ensure lifesaving care is ready as soon as it’s needed. Now is the time to recruit your donors,” she said.
