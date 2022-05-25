By Shay Burk
ANews Contributing Writer
A new skate feature for all at the Athens Skate Park is the result of multiple community efforts.
It all started in the fall of 2021 when a group of skating enthusiasts and community promoters came together with a fundraising goal in mind.
Andrea Baird and Emmett Mascha were two of the organizers for Skate Jam, a skate competition and music event that raised events for two community programs.
Mascha is a lifelong skater who uses the skate park and has seen the deterioration there and the need for features to be used by beginning skaters.
He had the idea of hosting a fundraising event at the skate park where bands like his own could play while skate competitions were held at the park.
He partnered with Andrea Baird and Sojourner’s Care Network, the organization that runs the Resiliency Center and among other things serves the youth of the area with programming they might not otherwise have access to. Many of those kids also utilize the skate park.
“I work full time for Sojourners so the demographic we serve at risk youth in Athens and southeast Ohio kind of find their safe place at skate parks so that’s where we saw the value and importance of maintaining our park,” Baird said.
That’s when Baird and Mascha decided to create Skate Jam as a way to raise funds for both the skate park and Sojourners while creating a fun event for the community.
“It seemed like an obvious marriage with the young people who use the skate park which is one of the most used parks in all of Athens county and predominantly by young people,” Mascha said. “To take something like Skate Jam, an event we curated to fix the park, we figured partnering with a nonprofit Sojourners was the perfect nonprofit, someone who functions purely to help at risk youth.”
The inaugural Skate Jam held in October 2021 featured a series of skateboard competitions along with bands performing throughout the day. There were beer and food vendors on site, too.
In total, $11,000 was raised through gate admissions, merchandise sales and money from the vendors. After covering costs, there was $6,400 divided equally between Sojourners and the skate park fund.
A smaller event was held at Devil’s Kettle Brewery in April where an additional $4,200 was raised and divided between the two organizations. The goal was to hit the $5,000 total for the skate park needed to build the new feature for novice skaters.
Earlier this month, the park was closed for a period of time while the new feature was built and installed. The majority of the work was updating and improvements to the existing park which including cleaning up and repairing the concrete in the park.
According to Moss Miller, local skate enthusiast and skate shop owner, the work on the updates is basically completed. All that needs finished is sealant on the addition.
The updates to the existing park were covered by $10,000 from the city of Athens through the Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation department and its director, Katherine Ann Johnson.
Johnson worked with Zach Powell of Ridge Runner Custom Construction on the concrete repairs along with the addition of the new skate feature. Powell donated some of his labor and that of his crew. There were also numerous volunteers to who helped with the project that included cleaning up broken concrete and removing graffiti from the park.
Baird said one of the goals of Skate Jam was to bring awareness to the needs at the skate park and help the city to recognize the needs there and hopefully step up.
She and Mascha said they are excited about Johnson’s involvement and focus on the park.
Baird even sat down recently with Johnson to fill out some grant applications including one from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that could bring the city and the skate park as much as $50,000.
Skate Jam 2022 is already set for August 27 and will include the same setup with more bands and competitions for roller skaters as well.
There has already been donations coming in from local businesses for the upcoming event and Mascha said he has conversations about it with skaters on a regular basis.
“I spend a lot of time at the Athens park and I hear people talking about Skate Jam and tricks they learned last year at Skate Jam. I’ll ride over and say, ‘It’s happening again. Skate Jam 2 is happening in August.”
Mascha said he thinks that Skate Jam is building excitement for skating among young people and novice skaters who may have previously seen the skate park as stagnant and aging before Skate Jam.
With the city already looking to more fundraising sources for the park, Baird and Mascha said they want to take Skate Jam on the road.
“We would like to take the model of Skate Jam and move to another city that could use help with their park and find adjacent non-profits that need help,” Baird said.
As someone who has been to parks around the Midwest, Mascha said he knows there is need for fundraising efforts and park improvements to skate parks in dozens of communities. And he knows how important places like the Athens Skate Park are to the people.
“There’s a huge group of people who use the skate park frequently and adjacent to that, there’s a large group of people who like watching skating,” he said. “I mean it’s even in the Olympics. It’s becoming more popular.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.