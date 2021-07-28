For months, motorists attempting to navigate Stimson Avenue have been greeted by one-way signs and a sea of orange cones as construction crews work on a major overhaul of the roadway.
Now, the project completion date may be moved back a month due to the antiquity of the road — and what lies beneath.
Stimson Avenue was originally built in the 1960s where rail beds had once run from Athens Block to customers across the country and around the world.
Vestiges of that history reappeared recently when the construction crews encountered a mystery pipe system. The system didn’t appear on any city maps or Columbia Gas maps, said Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.
“They found themselves running into more things like this than has occurred with other projects in the city,” said Patterson said. “That creates problems when you’re down there probing.”
The project was supposed to be completed in October, but now the city expects it will be late November before the road will be open completely to traffic.
The Stimson Avenue project is reconstructing the street between State Street and Grant Street, according to the city’s website. Improvements include replacing water, sanitary and storm sewers; installing decorative lighting; upgrading traffic signals; replacing curbs and sidewalks; installing higher visibility crosswalks; and replacing the existing road surface with new concrete.
Currently, crews are working Monday through Friday on 10-hour shifts. Patterson is looking into the possibility of shifts at night or on Saturdays. Although that would increase the project cost, Patterson said the project should still come in within its $7 million budget.
Stimson Avenue will be closed between Cornwell and Kern streets this week from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. For information, call the Enginering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
