Little Wing Relief (LWR) is a local humanitarian group that is in the process of trying to collect some much needed food, medical supplies and bullet proof articles of clothing that thy hope will benefit the people of the Ukraine.
Once the supplies are ready, LWR's organizer, Holly Dallman, plans to send the supplies in a 20ft storage container to the Ukrainian people.
Dallman noted that, "When the supplies are ready to be sent overseas, we'll be sending them on their way by ship."
LWR's main objective was to collect things like bulletproof vests and helmets and goggles that the Ukrainian people can use to protect themselves in the event that they’re being attacked.
Additional supplies that are needed include, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, medical supplies and medication are also on the donation list. However, Dallman requests that medications not be placed in donation boxes and be given directly to her.
Other items that are being requested are pet food for dogs and cats who had to be abandoned by their owners due to the war, and head and paw covers and for military dogs who are aiding the military forces there.
Also, Dallman wanted to express her appreciation to the employees of Tractor Supply, located at 1000 E. State Street, who have been instrumental in setting up and taking out pallets of supplies on their loading docks.
She specified that anyone planning to make a donation should not consider used clothing. However, items of this kind will be accepted as donations for an upcoming community rummage sale - the proceeds of which will also be used benefit the people in the Ukraine.
Donations for the upcoming rummage sale can be dropped off at the Market on State located at 1002 E. State Street behind IHOP.
Currently Dallman has 12 volunteers. But she added that she could always use more.
For more information on the upcoming community rummage sale, and a schedule of where and when donations can be dropped off, visit this causes official website entitled, Little Wing Relief Work, at www.littlewingrelief.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.