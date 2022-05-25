COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Operation CARE’s All-American Buckle Up Mobilization which started Monday and runs through Memorial Day.
The Patrol is partnering with other law enforcement agencies from Ohio and across the nation for the initiative. Operation CARE is a multijurisdictional program of patrol, enforcement and planning activities with the goal of reducing crashes.
“Driving safely is something that all motorists can do to keep each other safe,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Driving sober and wearing your safety belt are crucial to making sure that you and other motorists get to your destinations safely.”
The CARE campaign is used to help law enforcement educate drivers on the dangers of driving impaired, without a safety belt and distracted.
This effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign, as well as the 6-State Trooper Project, which also focuses on the use of safety belts. This high-visibility effort includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Patrol.
CARE, Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, is a section within the International Association of Chiefs of Police. CARE provides law enforcement with information, training and a forum for discussion on roadway safety issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.