Sharon Frame

Sharon Frame sits at her desk in the Early Childhood Education classroom.

NELSONVILLE — In the daycare of Early Childhood Education, the delighted laughs and screams of children fill the room as they eat their breakfast. With teachers guiding their eating, the children cover the tables in strawberry yogurt and peanut butter.

In the classroom, Sharon Frame sits at her desk. In front of her is her schedule for the day, and papers that need to be graded later. Her focus is turned towards the group of juniors who have walked in through the door. She tells her students to take their seats. They do, and the class begins. This is a typical morning for the program’s instructor.


