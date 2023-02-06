Jake McMichael

Jake McMichael demonstrating the welding assist apparatus he built for classmate Aaron Rumer.

 360 Photo by August Steinmetz

NELSONVILLE — Aaron Rumer is one of the hundreds of Tri-County Career Center and High School students. The 18-year-old from Logan applied in his sophomore year to the school, which offers everyone opportunities — regardless of age, sex, race, or disability — the chance to further a career.

Rumer lives with Cerebral Palsy, which affects a person’s ability to move and maintain posture as it deteriorates muscles. Rumer is a student in Building and Property trades. Just like everyone else in his starting class, he was taught the basics of welding. Cerebral Palsy makes the length of time it takes to properly weld more difficult for Rumer but, with a steel resolve, support from his teacher and a little help from his classmate, Jake McMichael, Rumer has adapted and learned to perform these trades exceptionally well.


