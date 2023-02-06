NELSONVILLE — Aaron Rumer is one of the hundreds of Tri-County Career Center and High School students. The 18-year-old from Logan applied in his sophomore year to the school, which offers everyone opportunities — regardless of age, sex, race, or disability — the chance to further a career.
Rumer lives with Cerebral Palsy, which affects a person’s ability to move and maintain posture as it deteriorates muscles. Rumer is a student in Building and Property trades. Just like everyone else in his starting class, he was taught the basics of welding. Cerebral Palsy makes the length of time it takes to properly weld more difficult for Rumer but, with a steel resolve, support from his teacher and a little help from his classmate, Jake McMichael, Rumer has adapted and learned to perform these trades exceptionally well.
“My cerebral palsy kind of makes it a little bit harder to weld. I have a problem with jerking — it makes it not straight. And he kind of helped with that,” Rumer said of McMichael.
After noticing that Rumer was having some trouble supporting his own wrist while welding, McMichael began to brainstorm an idea for an arm support that would help Rumer with his arm strength to weld. McMichael took two days to brainstorm the idea for the device, which would help Rumer’s arm pivot in different directions and support his forearm with a brace that tilts forwards and backward. Additionally, nuts and bolts inside the apparatus allow for the device to be moved up and down to different heights and shifted into different positions.
After multiple drafts for the idea, McMichael got to work.
For McMichael, this is the first project he’s ever created with the intent of aiding someone else and helping a fellow classmate.
“I made an arm stand at the beginning of my junior year long before I was actually good at welding,” McMichael said. “I ended up scrapping it.”
McMichael used his creativity and compassion to begin working on another armstand. His second attempt at this stand was guided by his previous knowledge of attempting to craft it. However, this attempt was successful.
In only two and a half school periods, McMichael surprised Rumer with the concept and approached him with the device. He then showed Rumer how to use it. From there, the two of them worked together to create an optimal device for both function and comfort.
“It was fun figuring the project out,” said McMichael. “It kept me busy and I wanted to help.”
The welding program’s instructor, Brian Withem, was surprised by McMichael’s kindness and initiative. Described by Withem as a “kind and compassionate kid,” McMichael is seemingly always crafting something in the welding lab in order to enhance his skills and create something. In this case, the device welded a deeper bond between the boys.
“I’m very appreciative that he was able to come up with something that could possibly help. The fact that it has helped me at all is amazing,” Rumer said.
“I never thought that with this disability I would be able to get out in the workforce and Tri-County has given me that opportunity. People like Jake help me get one step closer to helping me find my own path,” he added.
Since the crafting of the device was successful, McMichael says that he is “really glad to see that he was able to use it.” McMichael also hopes to help Rumer improve the design, if possible, in the future.
Labs like Welding and Building and Property Trades help open students up to all kinds of opportunities. From job offers to friendships, all of it can be found within the walls of Tri-County. And in McMichael’s case, Tri-County offers a call to action that can change the course of someone’s life and career.
August Steinmetz is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.
