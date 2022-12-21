Tri-County student

Torin Hinkle

 360 photo by Addison Wright

NELSONVILLE — She stood in front of hundreds of individuals; parents, fellow competitors and mentors. She was located at the front stage as part of the top three for a nutrition exam, dressed in a white button up shirt paired with the signature FCCLA red blazer (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) when her name was called as the winner.

Tri-County Career Center and High School senior Torin Hinkle, a Sports Medicine student, recently competed in the National Fall Conference for FCCLA, which allows students to compete virtually in “career-focused Skill Demonstration Events testing their knowledge in personal finance, consumer responsibilities, technology, health and safety, and more,” according to the FCCLA.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments