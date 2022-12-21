NELSONVILLE — She stood in front of hundreds of individuals; parents, fellow competitors and mentors. She was located at the front stage as part of the top three for a nutrition exam, dressed in a white button up shirt paired with the signature FCCLA red blazer (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) when her name was called as the winner.
Tri-County Career Center and High School senior Torin Hinkle, a Sports Medicine student, recently competed in the National Fall Conference for FCCLA, which allows students to compete virtually in “career-focused Skill Demonstration Events testing their knowledge in personal finance, consumer responsibilities, technology, health and safety, and more,” according to the FCCLA.
Torin represented her FCCLA chapter, friends and family, but most importantly, herself.
‘‘It was so exciting. I was so nervous standing up there in front of everyone but hearing that I won first place was worth it. I just couldn’t wait to see the look on Chef Katie’s face and know that I made her, my school, and my parents proud,” said Hinkle.
Although she has competed in FCCLA competitions before, she had not competed in the Fall Conference. In the past, she had plenty of time to practice and prepare for competitions, this time was unlike the others.
“Honestly it kind of all happened very last minute so I didn’t have much time to prepare. We usually don’t attend the Fall Conference, but, since it was in Columbus this year, we decided to take a group of kids from our FCCLA chapter to compete,” Hinkle said. “Chef Katie asked me the week before I had to take the test if I wanted to participate and gave me a nutrition book to skim through and study that week.”
Completion of her online nutrition exam consisted of 50 questions over various nutrition topics, this was a week or two before the conference.
Hinkle and her group did not find out that she had made the top three until the night before the awards ceremony. She found out her final placement on stage.
“My parents obviously always support me in everything that I do for this specific competition and for FCCLA in general. I would have to say that Chef Katie is my biggest supporter,” she said.
Her mother, Ann, and father, Brian, have supported their daughter through everything she has done.
“Her dad and I are very proud of Torin. Not just because she won first place in this competition but because she has grown so much in her confidence and knowledge over the past two years,” Ann Hinkle said. “I’m so thankful for her teachers at Tri-County that have pushed her out of her comfort zone over and over again.”
Chef Katie Mosher, Culinary Arts instructor, runs an FCCLA chapter, and allowed Torin Hinkle to join hers. Mosher knew how passionate Hinkle is about wanting to go into Sports Medicine and felt it would give her a lot of opportunities to gain skills and knowledge.
“I am beyond proud of Torin and her placement of first in the country for the National Fall Conference Online nutrition event. We entered her into this competition last minute and, with minimal preparation, Torin crushed it,” said Mosher.
“It was an amazing experience just being able to attend the conference, listen to the speakers, and spend the weekend in Columbus,” said Hinkle.
Hinkle said that coming home a national winner is something that would make her want to compete again, even if she didn’t do as well the second time.
“I am excited to see what this girl accomplishes at the college level. But most importantly I can’t wait to see how she makes a positive difference in this world wherever she decides to go,” Ann Hinkle said of her daughter.
Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.