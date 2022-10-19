LOGAN — Tri-County Career Center and High School participated last month in the Ohio Operating Engineer’s SheDig event.
The event, held in numerous counties, is aimed at providing “a way for young women to get to experience a day-in-the-life of an operating engineer.” Sports Journalism and New Media seniors August Steinmetz and Addison Wright were among the Tri-County students who took part in the SheDig event in Logan. While there, both seniors received an opportunity to operate pieces of heavy equipment.
AS: I really wanted to operate the giant truck. I can’t remember the name of it but I’m going to call it a dump truck.
AW: They had so much stuff there! It was really cool to see so many females working in big equipment that can often be seen as non-traditional.
AS: Yeah! It was insane (and kind of refreshing) to see so many girls there. Way more than I thought there were going to be. Plus, the diversity of that crowd was awesome to see. I think getting the opportunity to see so many different girls interested in the equipment was pretty cool.
According to Zippia, about 8 percent of heavy equipment operators in the United States are female. Since 2010, the number of females in the field has increased by about 1 percent.
AW: At first, using the backhoe was difficult because there were so many controls to worry about. I eventually got the hang of it and felt pretty confident! Seeing Ella Custer and Kendra Monnin (two Welding students) operate was really interesting. Even though 10 girls from Tri-County Career Center showed up, I wish there would have been more of us.
At the training grounds, SheDig provided the girls with three excavators, a forklift, a backhoe, a crane, and a large dump truck to operate and explore with. Guided by employees who stood next to the machine and provided instructions, young girls were allowed to operate the machines as long as they would like to and were encouraged to destroy the dirt beneath the machines.
AS: The backhoe did prove a challenge, but once you learn it, it isn’t too bad. I wish we had the chance to operate more equipment. I think convincing them to let us in the cherry picker — that would have been a cool idea for some overhead footage. Speaking of footage, what was your favorite part of recording?
AW: My favorite part of recording had to have been the reactions I was given. Some people were nervous, but others lit up. Using the over-the-shoulder camera did make my arms sore though. What did you enjoy most at SheDig?
AS: I definitely enjoyed the opportunity of getting to meet other girls from different schools! Especially as we’re in our element and conducting interviews or recording them. Being able to show off our equipment in an environment like that made for some good conversations.
According to Shelby Black, of the Local 18 Training Center, 152 students from more than 17 schools participated in the event.
Carrie Arnold, Tri-County’s Workforce and Testing Coordinator, was one of the instructors to attend the event with the students.
“It was an action packed day with lots of hands on options and a variety of things for our students to explore,” Arnold said. “This was a great opportunity for Tri-County Career Center students to think outside of the box on a different type of career path than what they may see on a day to day basis at school or home.”
AW: I completely agree with you, it was a very cool experience and I would definitely recommend it to others! Not only were we able to meet some interesting women in the workforce, but we were also given the opportunity to use some very expensive equipment. Both ours and theirs.
AS: I hope some more girls get to experience it next year. It was an amazing time and I really do think It’s worth going.
A photo gallery and video of the event can be found at sjnm360.com.
Addison Wright and August Steinmetz are student journalists with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
