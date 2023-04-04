Athenians for Bodily Autonomy (ABA) organized a protest Friday against anti-transgender signage on the door and windows of Artifacts Gallery.
ABA is a grassroots coalition defending bodily autonomy for all in Athens County. This advocacy group is trans-inclusive and espouses reproductive freedom.
Located at the intersection of West State and Court streets, Artifacts Gallery has posted signs that say “Humans Can’t Change Sex” and “Say no to men in women’s sports” as well as “Say no to men in women’s prisons.”
These signs surround another sign that says, “Women and girls need to support the Declaration On Women’s Sex Based Rights”.
Not even the rain and wind could keep people from joining the ABA’s protest. Organizers estimated the crowd size to be between 70-80 people. Nearby, a quartet of people, who endorse Artifacts’ point of view about women’s rights, held a counter demonstration on the front steps of the Athens County Courthouse.
“I was also shocked by how many folks came out in the rain,” said Ari Faber, ABA spokesperson. “I was also pleased no one really interacted with the counter protestors or let that dampen our joy. People were excited to be there and several folks have asked about joining ABA since the event as well.”
A video of the demonstration is included in the online version of this story.
After Monday’s Athens City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Patterson said, “I have not heard from anybody after this most recent protest or counter protest ... You know, at this point in time, the City of Athens proper is not in a position to take any action.”
City committees, such as an ad hoc Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity or the Community Relations Committee, would have the ability to help residents. Patterson said members of the Community Relations Committee have talked to the Artifacts’ owner Amy Mangano in the past.
“There’s always opportunity to have communications now and in the future by either the Community Relations Committee or any of the ad hoc committee that have come together in support of transgender lives,” he said.
Friday was Transgender Day of Visibility, an international event dedicated to recognizing the resilience and accomplishments of the transgender community.
“Trans Day of Visibility is a happy day filled with trans and queer joy and that’s exactly what the rally was,” Faber said.
Athens is a welcoming place, always has been.
“I heard several folks talking about how Athens is such a little gem as they walked away,” Faber said. “It was an amazing show of support and solidarity from the community that really filled my cup and so many others too.”
Being trans has consequences in some states.
Ohio Republican legislators want to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender youth and prevent transgender girls from competing in female sports. Other states across the country are proposing similar legislation as part of a nationwide anti-trans agenda that goes far beyond athletic competition to include school policies, health care access and free speech rights.
Friday’s protest was as much a celebration as it was a statement.
“We’re being bombarded by news stories of states and federal government trying to create lists of trans folks a drag performers, trying to take away our rights, and eradicate us,” Faber said. “It’s overwhelming and terrifying. It makes being trans so much more difficult than it needs to be, but for a few hours we were able to forget that and celebrate. I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out.”
The protest had an easy vibe with people joining in to talk with friends, allies, have a cookie or cupcake, perhaps drink a cup of top-notch hot chocolate or lemonade.
Faber said the first hour felt like a social hour and then folks started playing music and did a few happier chants. At its peak, there were 80 people crowded under and around two canopies.
“One of my neighbors dropped off cookies for us and several other folks from the community said they couldn’t stay, but dropped off snacks,” Faber said. “Seeing so much community support was so uplifting and everyone walked away feeling encouraged and supported by the Athens community.”
Not only was the protest made up of college students, but also there were townies and even a few parents who brought their kids.
“The overall consensus from all the organizers is that this is exactly what we wanted the event to be,” Faber said.
Many motorists honked their car horns in solidarity when they passed through the busy intersection of West State and Court streets. Other folks, who enjoyed brunch at nearby Casa Nueva during Ohio University’s Mom’s Weekend, offered kind of words of support.
“Seeing so much community support was so uplifting and everyone walked away feeling encouraged and supported by the Athens community,” Faber said. “I heard several folks talking about how Athens is such a little gem as they walked away. It was an amazing show of support and solidarity from the community that really filled my cup and so many others too.”
Madeline Hellbusch wants to make the world safer for her 11-year-old daughter Sage.
“I am queer and I have a daughter – I want to make the world safe for my kid and my family. Having this in our community is very hurtful,” she said.
In January, more than 100 people held a protest because of the anti-transgender signage at Artifacts Gallery. Hellbusch believes these protests are important.
“Make a difference? I hope so. I hope so. I doubt we are going to have this entire place shut down in a day, but at least being able to spread the word that there is some harmful practices going on in our community and especially with the way rhetoric is going around trans people – definitely hope to change hearts and minds.”
A first-year student from Cleveland who is at Ohio University, Sydney Webster said the trans community is inclusive.
“I think the trans community is one of the most vibrant, inclusive and loving communities that there is. I think a lot of the political turmoil about them right now is completely unwarranted, wrong.”
Webster said the protest might encourage people to express confidence in their identity.
“Yes I think we are making a difference. Even if that difference is on a small scale like encouraging someone who is gender queer to be confident in their identity – even if it something little like that, I think it means a lot to people on an individual basis.”
A first-year Ohio University student from Cleveland, Ollie Viskocil is a staunch supporter of trans rights.
“I am out here because I am trans and I believe in trans rights. I want to protect trans kids.”
TERF, Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminism, is a “term for a person whose views on gender identity are considered hostile to transgender people, or who opposes social and political policies designed to be inclusive of transgender people,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary.
Viskocil took aim at the TERF signage in Artifacts’ windows.
“TERF ideology, trans exclusionary radical feminists – people who don’t believe trans people should be part of the LGBT community – I think that is really harmful and bad.”
Viskocil continued, “I think the business (Artifacts) is doing something wrong – definitely. I am offended. Sex-based women’s rights is not good. Women are women. Trans women are women. Anyone who identifies as a woman is a woman. That’s just how it is.”
By being visible, Viskocil hopes to set an example for others.
“By being visible, I hope I’m making a difference – I can be visible for people who may not be able to.”
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region Editor for the Adams Publishing Group.
