In celebration of National Women’s History Month, a new documentary titled “Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics” will premiere during a special preview screening hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. in the Athena Cinema.
The public is invited to watch the hour-long documentary, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Bowling Green State University Political Science Professor Melissa K. Miller, an expert on American politics.
The panel will feature Nancy P. Hollister, former Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, from Marietta, and Debbie Phillips, former member of the Ohio House of Representatives, from Athens. The non-partisan documentary tells the story of both Democratic and Republican women who broke electoral barriers beginning in the 1960s. WBGU-PBS, a service of BGSU in Bowling Green, produced the documentary.
The goal of the documentary is to tell the stories of notable women in Ohio electoral politics. Each blazed a trail for women/women of color in elective office. This includes Jo Ann Davidson, the first woman speaker of the Ohio House; Helen Rankin, the first African American woman in the Ohio General Assembly; and Betty D. Montgomery, Ohio’s first woman attorney general, along with other distinguished politicians.
“Seeing the struggles and victories of the past are not just interesting stories, they also help us learn how to include all Ohioans in our democratic processes.”, said Adriane Mohlenkamp, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Athens County.
The documentary combines on-camera interviews, artifacts from each trailblazer’s career and archival footage and photos – many from the Ohio History Connection archives. Each interview also will be housed at BGSU’s Center for Archival Collections (CAC), giving scholars and students access to their oral histories for decades.
Initial funding for the project was provided by Dr. Maribeth S. and Martin E. Rahe. Additional financial support was provided by the Ohio History Fund, a grant program of the Ohio History Connection; Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities; the Office of the President of Bowling Green State University (BGSU); and BGSU’s Center for Undergraduate Research and Scholarship.
Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics is funded in part by the Ohio History Fund, a grant program of the Ohio History Connection. Donations to the Ohio History Fund make this program possible. www.ohiohistory.org/historyfund.
The program is made possible in part by Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
