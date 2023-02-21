In celebration of National Women’s History Month, a new documentary titled “Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics” will premiere during a special preview screening hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. in the Athena Cinema.

The public is invited to watch the hour-long documentary, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Bowling Green State University Political Science Professor Melissa K. Miller, an expert on American politics.


