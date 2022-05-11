Staff Reports
A place where everyone knows your name, Tony’s Tavern is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Saturday.
Located at 7 W. State St., the popular pub owned by Tony Sylvester has been in business since 1982 making it one of the oldest continuously run locally owned bars in town.
“I wanted to open a bar that I’d want to go to,” he said.
After stints in management with the Ponderosa restaurant, Sylvester said he decided to open the bar that has long been a fixture for townies, college students and alumni.
“Our regular customers – they are the best,” he said. “It’s not just a college bar, but the town bar that has a college in it.”
Sylvester attributes Tony’s longevity to a philosophy of making everyone feel welcome.
“As much as things change, people look for the familiar when they walk into the bar,” he said. “They know what they get walking in here.”
Saturday’s celebration will feature the popular Athens band, Come on, Come Ons between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
A photo of current and past staff will be taken at 6 p.m.
Longtime Bar Manager Chandra Trembly said the bar is a great place to work.
“It’s like family when I come to work,” she said. “Our regulars make it worthwhile, friendships are made, good times – best place to work.”
For those couples who met at the bar, perhaps decided to get married, a photo will be taken at 6:30 p.m.
Worth noting, Taste of Athens County is Saturday too, so it’s going to be a big day in Athens.
If you get thirsty for a good drink, maybe a bit of nostalgia, Tony’s is serving up its well-known concoction called “Hot Nuts” – mixed with hazelnut liqueur and coffee, then marinated for about 10 minutes before serving.
Trembly added, “When people ask what’s in Hot Nuts, I tell them hazelnut, coffee and magic – magic is the secret ingredient.”
Sylvester said Hot Nuts is one of the bar’s most popular drinks. “Tastes really good — Idea to make them came a long time ago when mixing drinks – see what tasted the best,” he said. Hot Nuts’ drink recipe has spread near and far.
“They were serving them at OU Day in Cleveland,” Sylvester said. “Maybe it is one of the most famous things to come out of Athens.”
Sylvester offered a quick primer on local bar history by saying the Don Pepper’s “CI” of Court Street is probably the longest locally owned bar. Dating back more than 100 years, the College Inn, now known as the CI, was/is a fixture in Athens before Pepper bought the bar in 1979.
Sylvester said the Union has been around since the 1920s under different owners in various locales downtown, even suffering a fire in 2014 that closed the doors for awhile.
Time will tell when Sylvester retires, but his son – Anthony may take over the family business.
“Son’s got the same name, so we won’t need to change the bar’s name,” he said. “What I do and continue to do is not only make it better for him, but make it better for all the people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.