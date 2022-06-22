By Luke Duncan
ALBANY — When people hear of Albany, Ohio, they may only think about a small and quiet town, and the home of the Alexander Spartans.
However, one couple is drawing attention to Albany with their new coffee shop, Threefold Roasters, and are paving the way for other small businesses as well.
Mckenzie Yazdani and her husband Josiah, the owners of Threefold, both grew up in Albany and are still in love with the area today. The community was a big part of the Yazdani’s life growing up, and, because of that, the couple wanted to find a way to give back. They saw a clear need for a place where the community could come together, and thus Threefold Roasters was born.
“God just kinda opened the doors and led us to this building and this coffee shop, and the rest is history,” Mckenzie Yazdani said.
The name of Threefold Roasters comes from the Bible, specifically the verse Ecclesiastes 4:12, “And if one prevails against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken.” It’s an important verse to the Yazdanis, because it applies to a lot of the things they do.
“When we walked into marriage, we walked in with the three of us, in God. We wanted that firm foundation, and when we decided to open a business we felt that it was only fitting to walk in with the three of us as well,” said Mckenzie Yazdani.
The shop is located at 5281-A Washington Road in Albany, inside a rustic building near the post office. Originally, the Yazdanis planned to operate their business in the building that was formerly John’s Barber Shop, which is positioned diagonally from Threefold. They purchased the building from the owner, John Swearingin, who ran the barber shop for 60 years.
However, that plan wasn’t quite the direction they ended up going. Their best friend Gregg Montella owned the building they currently operate from, and he thought his building would be a perfect fit for them. Montella told them that even though they just purchased Swearingin’s building, they should come take a look at his. The Yazdanis took a look at the building and knew it was the right one.
“The day we got the keys to John’s and signed on that building, we decided to move the coffee shop up here,” said Yazdani. “Now, we do have a working salon back in the building that we did buy.”
In those unique circumstances the Yazdanis managed to add two businesses to Albany while starting one.
Threefold’s building was constructed in 1912, but the foundation is even older. In 1911, its side of the street was taken out by the Albany fire of 1911. After that the building was rebuilt on the original foundations in 1912. In the following years two grocery stores operated in the building and eventually became a florist’s shop. Today it is a popular new coffee shop, but the decor of the shop matches the old wood flooring and the shape of the building’s interior.
“We are all about keeping the historical part of the building here,” said Yazdani.
People from as close as Athens and far away as Vinton County have come to get a cup of coffee. Little kids, Ohio University students and elderly individuals have all come to the shop, making for a broad range of customers.
“I think that’s been our best asset, is we’ve created an environment and an atmosphere that is open to everybody,” said Yazdani. “We keep getting new people in, we’ve established a good basis of amazing regulars and I couldn’t ask for anything more, it’s been amazing.”
Other small businesses in Albany have also been very supportive of Threefold’s endeavors. The Albany Cafe, Ray’s Harvest House and J&K Contracting have shown their support for them. Additionally, other local coffee shops assisted the Yazdanis before they opened. Donkey Coffee and Court Street Coffee in Athens and Oasis Coffee Shop in Logan shared tips and experiences with them to help Threefold start successfully.
According to a study by the Small Business Administration, two thirds of small businesses that have employees last around two years, and half last around five. This probably won’t be the case with Threefold, because ever since Threefold poured its first cup of coffee, the community has showered the Yazdanis and their staff with love. While the goal was to give back to the community, they ended up receiving more positivity in return.
“Sales from day one have done nothing but rise,” said Yazdani.
As business owners, the most important thing to the Yazdanis is the customer. They have prioritized the community from the beginning, and sought to create a place where the community could come together in a safe environment no matter who they are. Patrons are encouraged to stay as long as they want, sit down, read a book, do their work or just hang out. Everyone is welcome, and the Yazdanis are grateful for their customers.
Residents of Albany aren’t the only ones going crazy for coffee. In a recent study by the National Coffee Association, 66% of Americans drink coffee every day, which is around a 14% increase since January 2021. The amount of coffee Americans drink away from home has also increased since then by around 8%. Judging by these statistics it’s prime time to open a coffee shop, especially in a small town.
“It’s amazing having a real coffee shop in Albany,” said Jerry Crow, a local resident of Albany and a regular to the shop, who has been coming since the first day Threefold opened. “There’s not really a whole lot of anything in Albany right now, so hopefully this will start something good for Albany also.”
It absolutely has started something good. Yazdani said that multiple people have come into Threefold and told her they were thinking about starting other small businesses in Albany, and were even considering running them in other historic buildings nearby.
The Yazdanis are grateful for their loving community, but they also are very grateful for their staff.
“They’re amazing, they’re hard working and they want to be here,” said Mckenzie Yazdani.
Macy Mitchell, a 19-year-old employee at Threefold, said working there reminded her of the saying, “If you do what you love you’ll never work a day in your life.” She doesn’t see making coffee every day as work, but instead as an opportunity to spend time with her “family” at Threefold, engage with customers and meet new people on a daily basis. Mitchell said the difference between Threefold and other jobs she had in the past is how accepting and welcoming people are, and how the Yazdanis made sure she was adequately prepared for work.
“The best part is watching the people walk out of the shop with a smile on their face, which leads me to believe that I did my job,” said Mitchell.
From lattes to smoothies, Threefold tries to have a broad spectrum of drinks so everyone has something they like. Mckenzie Yazdani created the menu, and everything is unique to their shop. Currently, their most popular drink is the sugar cookie latte.
On top of using original recipes, they have a featured drink every month. A customer or employee will create a drink, and Threefold sells it for the month. Earlier this year, a customer created a drink that was so well received that it is now a permanent item on the menu. Threefold’s current features are drinks from Alexander High School Seniors, celebrating their graduation.
Albany’s hit coffee shop doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon, and the Yazdanis have plans for the future. Currently, they are in a stage of trying to decide what the next step is for Threefold.
“We have a few different options that I’m not prepared to share yet. They’re still on the drawing board, but we have a lot of different avenues that we could go right now,” said Mckenzie Yazdani. “There’s gonna be some fun things coming in the future, so keep watch.”
Luke Duncan is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.
