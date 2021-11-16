In late August, Ohio University announced that students and employees would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 15. That deadline passed on Monday — and more than 10% of students and staff remain unvaccinated.
Compliance diverges widely between the main campus in Athens and OU’s five regional campuses, most located in counties where vaccination rates remain well below the state average (see table on page 2).
As of Tuesday, more than 4,200 OU students and employees were unvaccinated. Of those, 1,644 (38.35%) had been granted exceptions from the requirement for medical or conscientious reasons. That leaves 2,440 students and 218 employees unvaccinated without an exemption.
Vaccination rates, test results, infection rates and other data is reported online at ohio.edu/coronavirus/dashboard. The figures are updated on Tuesdays. Even so, the information on the dashboard may not present an accurate picture of individuals’ status, said Gillian Ice, head of COVID Operations.
“I’m sure some people will submit their exemptions at 11:59 p.m.,” she said last week. “It will take us a little while to get our ducks in a row.”
University policy allows exemptions for medical reasons or conscientious beliefs on either moral/ethical grounds or “sincerely held religious beliefs.”
As of Tuesday, OU had approved 1,644 exemptions — 200 more than it had approved by the middle of last week. At that point, 539 exemption applications were under review. Only 35 requests — less than 2% of all applications — had been denied.
“We’re being very lenient with the exemptions,” said spokesperson Carly Leatherwood.
Most exemptions are requested on religious grounds, followed by reasons of conscience, according to Gillian Ice, head of OU’s COVID Operations. “We have fewer applications for medical exemptions, which have much more specific criteria,” Ice said. “Few of those are granted.”
Some applications for medical exemptions cite concerns about the vaccines’ safety or long-term effects; those applications are denied, Leatherwood said. Often, the same individual will apply on religious or conscience grounds and get approval, she said.
Exemptions also are granted to those in all-online programs or who are working from home. Work arrangements are made at the unit level, Ice said, so it’s unclear how many employees are doing so.
University policy requires those seeking exemption from the vaccine requirement for nonmedical reasons to submit “an original statement explaining why your belief is incompatible with vaccination.”
Very few organized religions ban vaccination outright; the handful of Christian denominations that do so practice faith healing. Christian Scientists and Jehovah’s Witnesses accept vaccination, as do Dutch Reformed congregations.
Still, some churches sign letters for congregants seeking exemptions from their employers’ vaccine requirements. In a September article on religious objections to COVID vaccination, the New York Times quoted a Baptist minister in Iowa who gives parishioners letters stating that “a Christian has no responsibility to obey any government outside of the scope that has been designated by God.” Vaccine exemption letter templates, “advance vaccine directive” cards and other documentation is widely available online — often for a “donation.”
A “sincerely held religious belief” doesn’t require membership in a particular church; however, in United States v. Seeger (380 U.S. 163, 1965), the U.S. Supreme Court provided a guideline for identifying a religious belief: “whether it is a sincere and meaningful belief occupying in the life of its possessor a place parallel to that filled by God.” Opposing an action “from a merely personal moral code” or “on the basis of essentially political, sociological or economic considerations” isn’t enough, the court ruled.
Applications for exemption from OU’s coronavirus vaccine requirement for conscientious reasons are by a committee comprising Kerry Griffin, director of Civil Rights Compliance and Title IX Coordinator, University Equity and Civil Rights Compliance; Nicholas Wortman, senior director of Human Resources Services; Megan Vogel, chief of staff to the Vice President for Student Affairs; Duane Bruce, assistant director of Multicultural Programs; and Sarah Wyatt, professor of environmental and plant biology.
Applications for medical exemptions are reviewed by a committee led by Kenneth Johnson, D.O., chief medical affairs officer, and including Nicole Pennington, DNP, executive dean of Regional Higher Education and dean of Campus and Community Relations for the Southern Campus; Molly Johnson, DNP, APRN-CPNP, associate professor of nursing; Todd Fredricks, D.O., associate professor of primary care medicine; and Jeff Fisher, PA-C, DMSc, DFAAPA, assistant clinical professor in the Physician Assistant Program. Laura Risler, Ph.D., manager of Administrative Operations and Special Projects for Public Health Operations, and Yumi Choe, special assistant to the Chief Medical Affairs Officer, provide administrative support.
While conscientious exemptions are apparently easy to obtain, the people who get them aren’t off the hook. “It’s not like they’re out there doing their thing — they’re required to test weekly,” said Meredith Erlewine, public health communications specialist with OU. “Everyone must contribute to safety through vaccination or testing.”
The tests aren’t cheap, though: Each COVID-19 test, including the test kit and lab analysis, costs the university $96. Of the $28 million OU spent in 2020-21 on COVID, more than half — $15.27 million — was for testing and contract tracing. The budget for 2021–22 forecasts $10.97 million for testing and contract tracing expenses in a total COVID budget of $11.82 million.
What happens now?
Nobody is going to be fired or expelled right away, Ice said. “My goal is to get people into compliance,” she said.
Vaccination rates among students on the Athens campus could jump after the Thanksgiving break, she added. “I’ve heard from a lot of students that they don’t feel comfortable getting vaccinated here,” Ice said. “They may be waiting until Thanksgiving, when they can be cared for by Mom.”
For now, outreach to those who haven’t reported their vaccination status will continue, Ice said, but “at some point, they have to meet the requirement,” she said.
Students who are out of compliance by the beginning of spring semester will not be allowed to enroll, she said. Employee sanctions depend on their classification. Faculty will be subject to detenuring procedures as described in the faculty handbook, Leatherwood said. Union employees will be sanctioned according to their AFSCME contracts.
Sanctions for students who violate OU policy range begin with reprimands and progress through time-delimited suspension from the university to expulsion.
Some schools are taking a hard line on students who don’t comply with vaccine mandates. In August, the University of Virginia disenrolled 238 students from the fall semester for not being vaccinated. Earlier this month, the University of New Mexico disenrolled 256 students who did not provide the school with proof of vaccination or an exemption by Nov. 5.
Those hard lines can backfire, though. Western Michigan University was sued by 16 students whose requests for religious exemptions were denied. After failing to convince a U.S. District court and the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of its case, the university announced on Tuesday that it had settled with the students.
More than 1,130 colleges and universities in the U.S. have implemented some kind of vaccine mandate, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. Of Ohio’s 63 four-year colleges and universities, 26 require all students to be vaccinated; 23 require all employees. Nine of the state’s 14 public four-year institutions have implemented vaccine mandates for all students and employees. Cleveland State mandates vaccines only for students living on campus. Central State, Shawnee State, Wright State and Youngstown State universities recommend vaccination, but do not require it.
This article was updated Nov. 17 to include the names of those serving on committees that review applications for exemption.
