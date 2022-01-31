Longtime Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson announced Friday she will seek another term in the office. She is the only elected Republican in Athens County government.
“I’m proud of the work my office has accomplished and ask for the voter's continued support,” Thompson said in a statement.
Thompson was appointed Athens County Auditor to fill an unexpired term in October 2000. She has won re-election five times since then, with her most recent in 2018.
An Ohio University graduate, Thompson has also served six terms on the United Seniors of Athens County Board and has been a member of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce for over two decades.
She has also held numerous leadership positions in the County Auditors Association, serving as president in 2010, according to a release. She was also selected as president of the Ohio Government Finance Officers Association in 2017 and is currently president of the Ohio Council of County Officials. In 2020, she was name Ohio’s “Outstanding County Auditor” by her peers.
“Serving the people of Athens and working towards a more accountable and transparent government continues to be my passion,” Thompson said. “ It is extremely humbling to have had the honor of serving as Athens County auditor. Today, I ask the citizens of Athens to return me to a position that allows me to make a difference in my community.”
A previous version of this article stated Thompson was the sole elected woman in Athens County government.
