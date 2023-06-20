If you grew up in the 1970s like I did and enjoyed going to mom-and-pop-style health food restaurants that had a distinct vibe — complete with employees in wire frame glasses and tie-dye t-shirts — then you’ll enjoy dining at The Village Bakery & Cafe.
Located at 268 E. State St., this eatery has a very laid back, making it a great place to grab a quick breakfast, lunch or early dinner every Wednesday through Saturday.
I had coffee with a friend there a few years ago. As I recall, I found the atmosphere utterly charming and extremely welcoming. The dining area inside the restaurant was bigger than I had assumed. But, it was a nice, quiet place for two friends to sit and have coffee without being subjected to excess noise.
But since I’m not in that part of Athens that often, I never had the opportunity to eat there before.
Last Saturday afternoon, I decided to see what The Village Bakery had to offer. Once inside, I noticed that the restaurant was still as friendly and relaxed as it was on my first visit.
Since we had a big breakfast that morning, neither of us was really famished. Though, because we planned on having dinner with friends later that evening, we knew we needed to eat something.
Out of curiosity, I reviewed this restaurant’s online menu, which I found very informative and presented in a very organized and easy-to-read manner. On the menu were several items that I felt would satisfy the appetite of two people who weren’t interested in a whole meal yet still needed something to eat.
In addition, The Village Bakery offers all kinds of specialty sandwich combinations and coffee drinks that I highly recommend checking out for those of you who might want more of a meal for breakfast or lunch.
The prices of every item on their menu were clearly stated, which is nice if you’re on a budget and need to know how much money you’ll spend.
Since my man loves eggs and never tried quiche before, I got him a slice of a mushroom and broccoli quiche. Since I am a big fan of baked goods, I ordered a large orange cranberry muffin and a strawberry custard bar that we could split.
By the way, the service at The Village Bakery was superb. I was only in the restaurant a few seconds when the nicest young person greeted me and took my order. They also answered a few questions I had, and were kind enough to have my order ready in what seemed like no time at all.
I also noticed a direct and open line of communication between the people working the counter and the folks back in the kitchen, which is essential for the success of any eating establishment.
Once I returned home, we immediately started eating. My man was very impressed with his quiche! Afterward, he said he would never have thought of putting eggs, mushrooms and broccoli together. But, he found the combination very satisfying and expressed that he would love to have this same dish again next weekend.
My muffin was fresh, expertly baked and delicious! The combination of the orange and cranberry flavors was tasty without being tart. And, if you like to eat muffins like I do in a bowl with a little milk and a spoon, then you’ll find the muffins at The Village Bakery to be a great option when you’re hungry, but not starving.
As I’ve mentioned in past reviews, I’m diabetic. So I need to be very careful about what I eat, and the time of day I dine. I don’t indulge in sweets that often. But the strawberry custard bars looked so tempting that I decided that a little taste would be OK.
Long story short, the strawberry custard bar was heavenly! It was sweet, yet didn’t taste sugary sweet, and baked in a manner that let the pastry melt in your mouth. If I weren’t diabetic, I would order these by the dozens!
My only complaint with The Village Bakery is that they aren’t open enough hours. Currently, the restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday-Tursday.
While these hours are great for morning commuters and people who get an actual hour for lunch, perhaps opening earlier and staying open later might attract new customers.
Also, at first, I wasn’t that crazy about The Village Bakery’s location. While I paused to get back into my car, I gazed around the neighborhood. I noticed how well this establishment blended into the surroundings.
Instead of looking like a business, The Village Bakery resembled someone’s home or one of those neighborhood mom-and-pop shops that I grew up with, many of which don’t exist today. Therefore, I think it should stay exactly where it is!
So, if you’re a child of the 1970s like me who would enjoy a little trip down memory lane, or anyone looking for a good, healthy light meal, I strongly advise you to head to The Village Bakery & Cafe!
