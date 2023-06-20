If you grew up in the 1970s like I did and enjoyed going to mom-and-pop-style health food restaurants that had a distinct vibe — complete with employees in wire frame glasses and tie-dye t-shirts — then you’ll enjoy dining at The Village Bakery & Cafe.

Located at 268 E. State St., this eatery has a very laid back, making it a great place to grab a quick breakfast, lunch or early dinner every Wednesday through Saturday.


  

