Across the county, people are coming together this holiday season to help their neighbors — and even people states away.
Richard Hixson, Athens resident, said he was working overnight when he saw the reports come in about the devastating tornadoes that had ripped through Kentucky and five other states on Dec. 10. There are 77 confirmed fatalities.
“I realized how close Christmas was — and there's going to be a lot of parents and kids who aren't certain what's going to happen for Christmas,” Hixson said.
So Hixson began calling around and asking what they would need — and if they needed toys.
“You can get real overwhelmed with necessity donations fast,” Hixson said.
Hixson started a Gofundme to raise money to buy toys, and asked area residents to contribute with toys or cash. Support extended from three different counties, six different fire departments — From Racine to Vinton County.
“It was amazing to see people donate all over the country to the Gofundme,”
He estimates the Gofundme raised $6,000 and in total — the effort raised $20,000 in toys and gifts to take down to Kentucky.
With some equipment help from the Waterloo Fire Department, Hixson hauled the gifts down in a dive team trailer to Princeton, Kentucky, and later Dawson Springs, two communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
“I recall Princeton, there was an ominous feeling to being there in that town,” Hixson said. “Everyone was out walking around — everyone didn't know what to do or what to think.”
After offloading about half of the gifts at a courthouse in Princeton, he travelled to Dawson Springs to offload the rest at a relief effort organized by a local magistrate at an indoor archery range outside of town. He reflected on the scene, comparing it to the photos of the sheer destruction rendered by the tornadoes.
“It was destruction all the way through — it was the pictures — it was unbelievable,” Hixson said.
Hixson said he brought his children along to hopefully impart a message of service. He said when talking to the Kentucky residents, they were shocked he had driven six hours.
“Small-town people take care of each other — I’m sure you'd be doing the same thing if we were in this situation,” Hixson said. “It's always small-town folks who are willing to step up and take care of one another.”
In Nelsonville, The Nelsonville Division of Fire brings gifts to kids closer to home. Each year, Santa Claus teams up with the city to offer a Christmas event where children in the Nelsonville-York School District can come take a photo with Santa and receive a gift.
NDF Chief Harry Barber said the fire department typically distributes gifts to 300 kids who come to the station each year. The city also delivered food baskets for Christmas to over 120 families in the City of Nelsonville, Village of Buchtel and residents of York Township, with food in-part provided by the Athens Walmart and Starbrick BBQ.
“The are who serve and protect — we have some residents that are not as wealthy as others,” Barber said. “Some of the children that receive presents from us and see Santa Claus, this might be the only present they receive. It's important to keep that innocence alive and the spirit alive.”
The event is also named in honor of Jim Conrad, a Nelsonville resident who passed in 2017, but had previously taken up the collection to buy gifts for Nelsonville-York students. The NDF and the family of Conrad came to the conclusion the fire department should carry on the effort in his name.
Barber also reflected on the absence of fallen Nelsonville senior firefighter Jeff Armes, who suddenly died at the scene of a fire earlier this year, who passed away in May. Barber has previously described Arme’s passion for community outreach events.
“Christmas was a big part of what he loved to do, so all of our Christmas events he was very involved in,” Barber said.
Less fun than toys, but still essential is a collection of toothpaste undertaken by the Athens Dental Depot on Columbus Road in Athens.
Anne Cornwell, owner of Athens Dental Depot, said last year the dentist office began an initiative to collect toothpaste for the Athens City School District Food Pantry in Chauncey.
Cornwell is asking people in the community to bring large-size tubes of toothpaste to the Athens Dental Depot and dropping it off in the (contactless) red collection box — and the Athens Dental Depot will match the toothpaste with tootbrushes.
Cornwell said in the first year, they were able to contribute over 1200 tubes of toothpaste and toothbrushes (600 each) — enough for all of 2021. She said toothpaste brands Colgate and Crest had contributed to the drive last year.
This year, she said, she has had a harder time spreading the message about the toothpaste drive on Facebook, for one reason or another. She said she is hoping the community could help the dental depot raise 500 of both toothbrushes and toothpaste.
“Toiletries are something everyone needs but they are hard to come by (for low-income people),” Cornwell said.
At the food pantry distribution each month this year, families were provided toothpaste and toothbrushes in addition to their milk, eggs and fresh produce. Cornwell said 230 families came to November distribution and 233 came to the December one
Cornwell encouraged people in the area to buy an extra family pack of toothpaste the next time they are at Walmart or Kroger, and to bring it to the collection basket so the effort can continue.
“Toiletries are the last thing they're going to spend money on — you need food first ,” Cornwell said. “And toiletries are expensive in general and when we talk about dental health, brushing your teeth is so important to overall health.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.