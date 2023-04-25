The Culture of Health Leaders Institute for Racial Healing (CoHLI), a program of the National Collaborative for Health Equity, selected Vince Jungkunz, associate professor of political science in the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University, to its second cohort.
CoHLI is an 18-month leadership experience that uses the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation™ Framework (TRHT ™) to strengthen the ecosystem of leaders who are advancing racial and health equity in their work.
According to a release from the university, TRHT is an actionable model designed to bring about transformational and sustainable change that addresses the historic and contemporary effects of racism.Using the framework, leaders will focus work in one of five areas: narrative change, racial healing and relationship building, separation, law, and the economy.
Jungkunz is one of 39 leaders from 24 different states around the country who are part of this second cohort.
After a competitive selection process beginning last summer, individuals were selected for their leadership experiences in the policy, law, grassroots organizations, education, and health fields.
“It is a great honor to have been selected for the Culture of Health Leadership Institute for Racial Healing. My work will focus on narrative change, racial healing, and relationship building as ways to dismantle hierarchical identities throughout society,” Jungkunz said.
The selected leaders will connect with a national community of like-minded people to be nurtured in this work, support and serve as a resource to others, and gain tools to hold public officials and private sector leaders more accountable for real progress.
“We are thrilled to welcome 40 more exceptional leaders into our program. I remain optimistic and eager to see how they will envision the kind of transformational change required for our communities to heal and thrive,” said Dr. Gail Christopher, executive director at the National Collaborative for Health Equity. “The selected leaders embody the greatest traits of leadership necessary for today and tomorrow—they’re smart, bold, experienced and determined to end the absurd belief in a hierarchy of human value.”
In addition to receiving funding, selected practitioners will experience:
Monthly virtual learning opportunities with peers and other experts doing work aligned with the TRHT ™ Framework
Peer learning and sharing opportunities
Retreats focused on fostering deep connection with other practitioners doing complementary work
CoHLI is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.