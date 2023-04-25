The Culture of Health Leaders Institute for Racial Healing (CoHLI), a program of the National Collaborative for Health Equity, selected Vince Jungkunz, associate professor of political science in the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University, to its second cohort.

CoHLI is an 18-month leadership experience that uses the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation™ Framework (TRHT ™) to strengthen the ecosystem of leaders who are advancing racial and health equity in their work.


