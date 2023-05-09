'The change we wish to see'

Hundreds of graduates and thousands of people attended Commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday at the Convocation Center. Doctoral and masters students graduated Friday, while two undergraduate Commencement services were held Saturday.

Ohio University Trustee Sarah Lapido’s voice was brimming with promise and optimism as she gave the Student Address for the Saturday afternoon commencement ceremony at the Convocation Center.

A graduating senior, Lapido studied philosophy and earned a war and peace studies certificate.


