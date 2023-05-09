'The change we wish to see'

Ohio University Trustee Sarah Lapido’s voice was brimming with promise and optimism as she gave the Student Address for the Saturday afternoon commencement ceremony at the Convocation Center.
A graduating senior, Lapido studied philosophy and earned a war and peace studies certificate.
Convocation Center was packed with thousands of people when Lapido spoke to the Class of 2023. She shared her hope for peace, a desire to seek social justice and an inspiring message of change.
“Today we gather with distinguished faculty and friends and family to marvel at this moment at this occasion. Against all odds we triumphed. I’m filled with an overwhelming sense of pride for the hard work and dedication has brought us all to this point. Today marks years of efforts and perseverance in turbulent times. I’m immensely proud of you all,” Lapido said to loud applause.
Lapido told stories about her Ohio University experience that involved travel with eye-opening adventures.
“Recently, I have returned from a remarkable study abroad program that took me to four diverse continents in seven beautiful countries where I spent the entirety of my senior year exploring and learning,” she said. “It was a transformative experience that gave me a renewed sense of purpose and another perspective of the world.”
Raised by Nigerian parents, who were in the crowd with her three sisters during commencement, Lapido grew up in Pickerington. She said it was a dream to attend Ohio University.
Lapido received loud applause when she said to her parents, “Thank you so much for everything.”
Lapido is a Claire O. and Charles J. Ping Cutler Scholar.
“It was a dream to attend Ohio and to be accepted into the esteemed Cutler Scholars program,” she said. “This program has been much more than just a scholarship to me. It has provided an opportunity for intellectual curiosity, leadership, civic responsibility and character development. Thanks to Cutler, I was able to have a life altering study abroad experience that has forever impacted my life.”
Lapido said when she traveled to Rome, she enjoyed too many scoops of gelato. She encountered a lioness and her cubs during a safari in South Africa. While in Singapore, she enjoyed the lunar New Year’s celebration “which exceeded my expectations.” In New Mexico, Lapido swam in cenotes, large sinkholes or caves filled with cool, clear groundwater and rainwater over time.
“Let me emphasize that my travels were run out solely about breathtaking scenery and a near death experience with a lioness,” she said. “What truly made my experience abroad extraordinary were the people I encountered along the way. Their bravery, their commitment to making a creative change in the world left me inspired for a lifetime.”
Lapido said while she was in Singapore, she had the pleasure of meeting a remarkable diplomat who was devoted to advancing the global peacemaking ecosystem through a very unique approach rooted in humanity and innovative negotiations.
When traveling in New Mexico, she spoke to entrepreneurs — indigenous Mayan women — who were making the world a better place in their backyard.
“Their wisdom and expertise allowed them to establish a business that provided money to their community as well as their families,” she said. “These remarkable individuals are truly change-makers whose impact transcends beyond their own communities. It was an honor to witness firsthand how they’re making a difference in the world.”
Lapido said her travel experiences inspire her to make the world a better place.
“Our world is confronting significant challenges, including the lingering effects of a global pandemic, ongoing wars and conflicts and social injustice,” she said. “While the impact of these challenges has been far reaching, affecting countless communities across the globe, we must not lose sight of hope for a better future. We are that hope.”
Lapido called upon the Class of 2023 to enact change for the better for the world.
“It is up to each and every one of us. Now that we’re about to be graduates of Ohio University to enact positive change in the world for the world to be a more just and equitable society,” she said.
Lapido spoke of how her classmates have been tested but have overcome challenging times. Looking out at a sea of students — soon to be alumni — dressed in graduation gowns topped off with mortar boards on their heads, Lapido put forth a mission for graduates.
“Allow me to take a moment to remind us all of the hope that our class alone can bring to the world, especially during these turbulent times,” she said. “Over the past four years, we’ve been hit hard of challenges and changes that tested us to our very core, but we are still standing. We are here proudly against the odds. We have the power to overcome any obstacle with our unyielding tenacity to stand for what’s right and our limitless creativity to do things that have never been done before. We have the power to make a difference.”
Her clarion call to action was greeted with loud applause.
The world desperately needs change — silence is compliance
“We cannot be complicit bystanders in the face of an unjust world, especially when we have the capability to enact change,” Lapido said. “We will charge ahead with unwavering confidence and boldness to be hope that the world so desperately needs. It’s time to unleash our full potential and turn our collective dreams into tangible realities that transform lives and communities. Let us be the driving force behind that better world — one that’s built with hope, love and the quality for all.”
Lapido shared a sense of urgency to make a difference.
“My travels have exposed me to the stunning wonders of the world and amazing human beings, as well as the unfortunate presence of injustice and the physical destruction that threatens the beauty of this world,” she said. “Catastrophic humanitarian and environmental issues continue to unfold before our very eyes. And that’s why we must work with the sense of urgency and intentionality to create the change we’re required to see in the world. “
Lapido asked Bobcats’ graduates to be instruments of change.
“Let us leave here today rejoicing and proclaiming the new hope we’ll be bringing to the world. Class of 2023, the world is waiting for the impact that we’ll make. Let us venture forth and create the change we wish to see in the world.”
