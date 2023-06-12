There are restaurants that serve food that you love but have an ambiance that you're just not all that crazy about.
That's how I feel about Texas Roadhouse. While the food is fantastic, the atmosphere inside is too crowded and noisy for my taste.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There are restaurants that serve food that you love but have an ambiance that you're just not all that crazy about.
That's how I feel about Texas Roadhouse. While the food is fantastic, the atmosphere inside is too crowded and noisy for my taste.
Fortunately, Texas Roadhouse has a carry-out service that I recently tried for the first time with some very enthusiastic results!
Since I wasn't sure how Texas Roadhouse's take-out service worked, I stopped by the restaurant one evening to investigate. First, I went inside and told the hostess I wanted to place a take-out order.
She directed me to an outside patio with several tables and a sliding window. Seconds later, the window slid open, and a very nice young woman asked if she could help me.
I asked if I could see a menu. She gave me a mini menu that I was encouraged to keep. The menu was very well organized, and easy to read. It gave detailed explanations about what came with each dish and even listed the prices.
Before going to the restaurant, my man told me he wanted the grilled salmon. I decided to try the grilled barbecue chicken. Both dishes came with two sides and four dinner rolls. I chose a baked potato and macaroni and cheese for my side. He told me earlier that he wanted a baked potato and some carrots.
Next, the young woman who took my order got my phone number and promised to text me when my order was ready. Since my wait was going to be about 30 minutes, I decided to look around the Market on State Mall.
My order was ready on time and came packaged in big plastic containers that helped keep the food warm on my way home.
Soon after I arrived home, we found ourselves enjoying a marvelous dinner. My chicken was expertly cooked and very easy to cut up. My man was more than pleased with his salmon, which came with a lemon wedge and a container of butter sauce.
Usually, I'm not a big fan of plastic take-out containers. The ones that came with our order were spacious and rounded at the edges, which made it easier to cut up our main courses.
Truth be told, we're simple people with simple tastes. Our meals were both so expertly prepared that we felt like we were dining at a high-class, four-star restaurant.
Plus, we got to have our dinner in the comfort of our home, which is exactly how we usually like it.
The portion sizes were generous, but not too much to the point that we had any leftovers. When we finished our meals, we were full, though not full to the point that we needed a nap. So in this instance, not having any leftovers was a happy tradeoff.
Our bill came to just over $33. When a meal is as good as ours was, we both concluded that the money was very well spent.
It was good that the young woman who waited on me gave me that mini menu. Once I gave it a closer look, I discovered that from 3-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Texas Roadhouse offers 11 different entrees, each priced at only $11.99.
Translation: The next time we feel we deserve a treat, we'll return to this restaurant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.