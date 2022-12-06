In a tradition that dates back almost 30 years now at junior and collegiate hockey rinks across the world, Christmas time and the Teddy Bear toss are synonymous with one another.
And the Bobcats Hockey team is no exception to that now time-honored tradition that sees stuffed animals thrown out on the ice in order to be collected and then distributed to local children’s charities.
During Saturday night’s final hockey game of the calendar year against Kent State, the Ohio Hockey Blueline Boosters are asking all who attend to bring a plushie to throw them when the Cats score their first goal. Animals collected are donated to the Athens County Children’s Services (ACCS) and they will distribute them for the holidays. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Bird Arena.
Anne Oberlin, past president of the Blueline Boosters, said the event here in Athens was started eight years ago.
“The Teddy Bear Toss was brought to Ohio Hockey by Sean Hogan. It was something his team had done in Arizona and he suggested that we do it. Our first toss was December 2014 and over 200 toys were collected. It has been held every year since then with the exception of 2020 (COVID-no games).
“The inspiration is based on giving back to the community and providing toys for children who might not have them. I think the donations have gone to different organizations but has often been Athens Children’s Service. The benefit is not just for children who may receive toys but it is a feel-good, goose-bumps feeling for the fans as they toss and watch the toys being gathered by the players from the ice,” she said.
Oberlin went on to say that the annual toss even stirs up moments of laughter.
“There are moments of laughter as it may take multiple throws for some toys to reach the ice. The addition of more netting around the rink has made tossing difficult so it is done at the gates. Some continue to attempt their throws over the high netting and are successful,” she said.
Oberlin said past tosses have not gone without some additional mishaps, though.
“One year, a little girl’s special stuffed animal (“lovey”) was accidentally thrown onto the ice. Her aunt brought her (in tears) up to the mezzanine, explained what had happened and we were able to retrieve the toy and put a smile back on her face,” she said.
Although it is a teddy bear toss, there are always a variety of types and sizes of stuffed toys.
“It is just a goose-bump feeling for me to watch the toys soaring onto the ice,” Oberlin said.
For those not familiar with the the teddy bear toss concept, it is is a popular Christmas season promotion most common at junior ice hockey and minor league hockey games. Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears or other stuffed toys to the game, and to throw them onto the ice when the home team scores its first goal.
This past January, the Hershey Bears, a professional team that plays out of the American Hockey League, set a world record of 52,341 stuffed toys in a single game. The team did not host teddy bear toss games in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, past events by the Bears inspired philanthropists in Hershey to pledge cash donations per toy collected.
As for the Bobcats’ planned toss, Jackie Forquer, current president of the Blueline Boosters, hopes this year’s event will bring even more teddy bears and plushies to Bird Arena than in 2021.
“Last year only got 121 stuffed animals. We would love to up that to at least 150, but Athens County Children’s Services will gladly accept as many or as few as they get,” Forquer said.
“I can’t think of anyone I know who doesn’t at least have memories of a special stuffed animal from their childhood. I still have my yellow “Miss Kitty”. All Ohio Hockey and the Blueline Boosters want is for every child to have the opportunity for that experience,” she added.
As for ACCS, it’s a win-win for both the organization and the Athens community.
“We are thrilled to see how much the Athens County community has and continues to come out and support children and families in need. We are spreading holiday cheer to over 1000 children as a part of the Santa Tree Project and none of it would be possible without support from our community. These stuffed animals will provide snuggly comfort and happiness to children in our county and we appreciate the help from Ohio Hockey and the Blueline Boosters in getting these stuffed animals into the arms of waiting children,” said Matthew Starkey, public information officer/community events coordinator, for ACCS.
Those who can’t attend the game, but still wish to donate can leave a teddy bear or plushie at the Athens Messenger office, 9300 Johnson Road, between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday only and they will be given to the Blueline Boosters to throw out on the ice during the game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.