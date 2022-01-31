Nelsonville Auditor Taylor Sappington doesn’t think he looks like the average candidate for statewide office. He's 30, is working class, openly gay, and comes from a small Appalachian city of just over 5,000 people.
But Sappington credits those very differences for his just-announced candidacy for state auditor, saying that Ohio needs a change of pace from the traditional establishment candidate.
Sappington, a Democrat, announced Monday that he challenge incumbent Republican Ohio Auditor Keith Faber in the November general election.
“We’re not coming from the entrenched political establishment — we don’t owe favors,” Sappington said. “And we want to fight and remove and shine light on corruption.”
Nelsonville roots
Sappington was raised by a working-class single mother in Nelsonville, in a trailer his family affectionately calls “our trailer on the hill.”
“I know what folks have been going through,” Sappington said. “I have lived that struggle — proud working class to this day, and I want voters to understand they deserve leadership that understands what they’re going through.”
That working-class background has taught him two important lessons, Sappington said: “the difference between right and wrong,” and the value of hard work and “outworking everyone and getting the job done.”
Sappington demonstrated the value of hard work last October, when he ran Nelsonville's challenge to 2020 census figures, which showed fewer than the 5,000 residents needed to remain a city. He had just over 10 days to organize canvassers and collect over 5,000 signatures from Nelsonville residents.
The effort paid off, with 5,373 signatures — more than enough for Secretary of State Frank LaRose to verify Nelsonville's status as a city.
The push was a high point for the community, Sappington said at the time.
“The most important thing it says is the naysayers and doubters who are down on Nelsonville are just wrong, we just had an opportunity to show that the community is strong,” Sappington said in October. “This mindset we can stick up for ourselves. There’s no need to blame others and ‘woe is us’ because we can do it ourselves.”
Dogging the corrupt
Sappington will run on a platform of rooting out corruption in the Ohio Statehouse, which has been mired in scandal since the 2020 arrest of disgraced former Speaker Larry Householder and several other conspirators on charges that they received compensation to craft legislation that gave coal power plants owned by Akron-based FirstEnergy a bailout with Ohio taxpayer money.
The establishment in Ohio, Sappington contends, has encouraged a culture that plays “political tricks and games” with Ohioans.
Sappington pointed to his anti-corruption track record in Nelsonville, where shortly after he was elected to the role of auditor in 2020, he uncovered evidence his deputy auditor was siphoning money off from the city.
In 2021, former Nelsonville Deputy Auditor Stephanie Wilson was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison and was ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the City of Nelsonville.
Wilson, 47, of Stewart, previously pleaded guilty to tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony; forgery, a fourth-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony; and theft in office, a third-degree felony — all charges related to funds she reportedly stole from Nelsonville during her tenure as the city's deputy auditor.
In an Athens Messenger article, Sappington described the theft as one of the largest breaches of trust in Nelsonville history.
Sappington said he wanted to bring that same energy of discovering theft and corruption to the statehouse.
When he assumed the role of city auditor, Sappington changed his email signature to add a quote he attributed to a former Republican Iowa state auditor: “In God We Trust. With everyone else, we check the numbers.”
This quote, he said, is a good expression of what his philosophy toward his job has been in city government.
“We don’t play political games — we don’t care that we’re from different parties,” Sappington said. “Our ideological approach to the job is basically that … we’re going to trust God — and check the numbers on everyone else.”
Faber, he said, is doing very little to tackle the corruption stemming from the FirstEnergy/House Bill 6 scandal.
“Because (the auditor’s role) is empowered to do something about it,” Sappington said. “While (the FirstEnergy scandal) has unfolded, it’s not just a failure of the position, it’s a failure of who holds it.
Where there’s smoke there’s fire, and there’s smoke all over the state.”
“A seat at the table”
Sappington is not only be one of the youngest candidates ever to seek statewide office, but also the first openly gay statewide candidate.
“Having a seat at the table really matters,” Sappington said.
Sappington recalled a “formative” moment in his public life, when the first person he tried to collect a signature from when running for Nelsonville City Council called him a homophobic slur.
“They knew exactly who I was, and they knew I was gay,” Sappington said. “The first person, you know, was so demoralizing. I could have quit there.”
Instead, Sappington said, he walked next door and kept collecting signatures. He was later elected to Nelsonville City Council and, later, the auditor position.
“And while they watched, (I knocked) on their door and got their neighbor’s signatures,” Sappington said.
Sappington said he believes the event was formative and shows he was raised “with the Appalachian stubbornness.”
“There’s setbacks and there's issues that come up, but being resilient, working hard and knowing right and wrong can get you really far, especially if you don’t quit,” Sappington said.
Gathering attention
Sappington said he is confident his message will energize Ohioans.
Although cleveland.com described Sappington as a “comparative unknown,” Sappington said a lower profile can be an advantage.
“Faber comes from a place of owing favors and being a part of the establishment from the statehouse,” Sappington said.”
This is not Sappington’s first bid for higher office. In 2018, he challenged incumbent State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, and was defeated by a margin of around 15%. The race was featured by The New York Times, which tried to answer the question of how a “perfect red-state Democrat lost.”
Sappington said although he didn’t win that race, his message against corruption — even before the FirstEnergy scandal — reverberated with other Democrats.
“Those weren’t really popular talking points at the time, but that’s what we based our campaign on — the influence of money in state government,” Sappington said.
