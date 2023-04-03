The Athens County Auditor's Office has announced that there is tax relief available for damage resulting from recent wind and storms in the area.
County auditor Jill Davidson released a statement saying that property owners of real estate and manufactured homes may claim a reduction in the taxable value of their property for any damage that has occurred.
Ohio law provides for a reduction of taxable value for property owners when damage has occurred, the release from the office states.
Davidson mentions three key things that those wishing to apply for the relief must comply by:
· Property owners must file an application with the county auditor timely.
· The amount of the reduction is prorated based on the calendar quarter in which the damage occurred and the extent of the damage.
· Even when the damage is repaired promptly, property owners should take pictures of the damage and file them with the notarized application.
Davidson noted, “With the wind damage and storms that occurred recently, property owners deserve the relief that this law provides. My staff will be available to assist applicants in completing the form properly so they can get the reduction they are entitled to.”
She noted that applications can be downloaded from her website at www.athenscountyauditor.org or can be mailed by calling 740-592-3223.
· Form DTE 26 – Application for Valuation Deduction for Destroyed or Damaged Real Property
· Form DTE 49 – Application for Tax Refund or Waiver for Destroyed or Damaged Manufactured Homes
