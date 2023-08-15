ALBANY — If you enjoy great coffee, delicious pastry, and reading a good book in a relaxing atmosphere, stop by Threefold Roasters. It's a quaint, quiet coffee shop with a boho vibe that's both pleasant and canine friendly!
Located at 5281 Washington Road in Albany, I pass the shop almost daily on my way to work. Since our dinner plans were set for the evening, I stopped after work recently to bring home dessert.
The exterior looked very charming. There were awnings over the windows. Two tables allowed customers to sit outside and enjoy their coffee. As I approached the shop, a customer was outside drinking coffee and reading a book instead of staring at their phone, which immediately made me feel right at home.
When you walk into Threefold Roasters, you'll first notice the aroma of good strong coffee, one of my favorite smells. The inside was very well-lit. There were plenty of places to sit, including a few small tables. Most of the furniture consisted of some comfy-looking chairs and a nice big couch.
The décor was so refreshingly bohemian that I could see a poetry reading being held there.
Even better — there was even a rack near the window that had books for sale!
The front counter included the coffee and tea menu in full view on a blackboard on a back wall. On the other end of the counter was a pastry display case. Since I wanted to get various items to sample, I ordered a cheese Danish, apple Danish, and a blueberry scone. I decided to get an iced Snicker Latte with whole milk.
My entire order came to just under $18.
As for the service, the employee who waited on me was polite, patient and knowledgeable about what the shop had to offer, which is wonderful if you're a brand new customer like I was.
I sampled my latte on the way home. It was delicious. Plus, after a long day at work, it gave me just the jolt of caffeine I needed to get home, take the dog out and get dinner ready.
Threefold Roasters also serves other beverages such as black, herbal and chai teas, espresso, frappes and hot chocolate. All drinks come in two sizes and are all priced under $5.50.
After dinner, we sampled the pastries. They were a big hit! My man favored the apple Danish and raved about how good it was. He described it as "nice and flakey and sweet. But, not too sweet."
I had a small piece of cheese Danish, which was excellent.
I was more impressed with the texture of my blueberry scone. Scones I've had in the past have always been a little dry, and I needed lots of butter to moisten them up.
I'm thrilled to report that my scone from Threefold Roasters tasted like a fresh, fluffy biscuit and didn't need any butter or cream cheese.
The pastries and scones for dessert would be a nice way to go if you're craving something after dinner that's not excessively sweet, rich or heavy.
I recommend visiting Threefold Roasters, and I plan to be a dine-in customer the next time I visit the shop.
Although I was thrilled to see a sign on the front door that said dogs were welcome inside as long as they are leashed, I wouldn't advise bringing any dogs inside that don't do well in strange new places, are noisy barkers or get anxious around strangers.
My dachshund, Mrs. Tinkers, would be fine if we were the only two customers in the shop. But she's the kind of little dog who enters meltdown mode whenever a stranger comes near her. So, if your fur baby has a personality like mine, it might be better to leave them at home.
Yes, the coffee and pastries at Threefold Roasters are fantastic! But, what I found just as appealing was how peaceful and serene the atmosphere in the coffee shop is. This shop would be an ideal option for people who like coffee and love to read — but feel like doing this somewhere other than home occasionally.
So, if you're curious about Threefold Roaster, check out the shop's homepage https://threefold-roasters.square.site. The site provides the shop's full menu, offers online ordering and shows them how to obtain gift cards.
Threefold Roasters is open from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. To place an order by phone call (740) 854-1100.
