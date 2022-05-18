By Allan Brown
ANEWS Editor
The weather was perfect and the mood upbeat as the first Taste of Athens County went off without a hitch Saturday.
According to event coordinator, Ella Shroll, the only glitch was a personal one that came up on her end.
“One of the biggest “glitches” is that I ended up getting COVID last week,” she said. “I found out on Thursday night which led to a lot of uncertainty and quick decisions with it being about a day out.
“Thankfully, the whole team at the Athens Visitors Bureau was able to work together and I was able to pass the torch to Joel Prince, Amy Spoutz and Liz Merriell all of whom I am very grateful for. That being said, I did not get to attend the event I worked on. On Saturday, I was hearing about things second-hand and posting on our social media here and there, that’s about it.”
The idea for the Taste of Athens County theme actually came to Shroll when she was asked to create an event that would be for Athens, when she was interning at the Athens Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I was supposed to come up with a concept that made sense for Athens,” Shroll said in a previous interview with The Athens News. “I really felt like local food is pretty big in Athens. I just really felt like there needed be something that was food-based.”
To that end, there were vendors and events galore that any foodie would envy.
The vendors ranged from food vendors, to ceramics, to jewelry, to fudge, to sweets and more.
There were about 15 vendors, total, some food-based and some not.
Vendors included Community Food Initiatives, Athens Farmers Market, Rural Action, UnBEALievable Desserts, Sarah’s Sweets, We Welcome LLC, Quinn-Amorette Ceramics, Petty Crimes of Fashion, Cricket Jones, Moonville Print Shop, Renaissance Farms, Southeast Ohio Fiberworks and Saturday Darling Studio.
The event also had interactive, family-friendly activities on site from Community Food Initiatives, Rural Action, Visitors Bureau.
The Southeast Ohio History Center was also open with extended hours to the public in order for them to showcase their current “From Farm to Table” exhibit.
While Shroll did not have exact numbers, she was pleased with the turnout for the inaugural event.
“It’s hard to say since it was an open event and we didn’t have staff allocated to do head counts. The location was pretty busy all day, and it was more than I had anticipated,” she said.
While she was overall pleased with how the event turned out, there are some things she would do differently next time.
“Next time, I would allocate more space for music or get a larger street closure,” she said, noting, “I heard there was getting to be some congestion around the middle of the street, and it would be nice to give more space to enjoy things without disrupting the flow of the event. I had hoped to get a section of Court Street. However, with the Court-Union closure, that was not in the cards.
The Taste of Athens County also featured music from the Come on Come Ons, Bethany Ballard and Jonah Silverman. The Come On Come Ons kicked off the music in front of Tony’s Tavern.
While, Shroll said she is confident that this will turn into an annual event now that the first one has been completed, she mentioned there are things she would like to add to future events that would enhance the experience and attract even more people to attend.
“I think there are different ways the event could grow. Keeping with the celebration of Athens food culture, I would love to see more food-related activities leading up to the main event — dinner parties, a cook off, things like that,” she said, adding, “The event also found success with the uptown DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) and there has been an interest in keeping it as a celebration of the start of DORA and summer. Either way, I believe there are enough interested groups in Athens to keep the event going.”
Since the event took place in the DORA area of Uptown Athens, it allowed patrons to grab a beverage from their favorite local restaurant and take it outside to enjoy the vendors and other activities.
When asked if there was a possibility that next year the event might be held before Ohio University students left for the summer or after they arrive for fall semester, she wasn’t sure.
One thing, she stressed, though, was that she was pleased with the participation from OU and other students in the community and she hopes that doesn’t change.
“I am not sure,” she said when addressing a possible different time span for the event. “The food demos with the Ohio University dietetic interns and Tri-County Career Center Culinary students were successful, so I think involving students in some capacity should continue.”
All the profits from the event came from vendor fees, sponsorship money from Tri-County Career Center and River Willow Culinary Services and donations received at the event. She said all the profits will go to the local non-profit, Community Food Initiatives to further their mission, “to foster communities where everyone has equitable access to healthy, local food.”
Shroll said that $850 was donated from vendor and sponsorship fees for Community Food Initiatives.
