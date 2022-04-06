Ohio University’s annual Take Back the Night event that supports survivors of sexual and domestic violence of all kinds will return in-person this year on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.
Take Back the Night is an international movement that focuses on survivor experiences and creating a safe place to be a survivor. Events take place all over the world in support of survivors, and everyone, of all gender identities, is encouraged to participate. Take Back the Night is funded by the University’s Student Senate and the Women’s Center. This year, it is co-sponsored by My Sister’s Place and the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, as well as the following University offices: the Survivor Advocacy Program, Health Promotion, Counseling and Psychological Services, Graduate Student Senate, and Housing and Residence Life
Through OU’s Take Back the Night, the Women’s Center wants to empower students to support everyone’s safety on campus, connect students to resources on campus and in the community that support gender equality and healthy relationships, and build empathy for survivors of sexual violence.
The event has been completely virtual for the last two years, however, this year, the event will be held in-person, with social media coverage offered.
If people can’t attend, or would rather just learn about it virtually, they will have posts going up on all of the respective organizations’ social medias about things speakers have said, pictures from the event and the resources that are available there.
Take Back the Night will kickoff at the Athens First United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. with a performance from the OU Vibrations. There will be speakers, art pieces from survivors, and a resource fair as well. Following the kickoff, there will be the march and rally starting at 8:05 p.m., with a cord cutting ceremony taking place at 9 p.m.{p class=”paragraph”}This year, organizers, once again sponsoring a door decorating contest for local business, community members, University offices, and students to create visible statements of support for survivors of interpersonal violence using teal and purple color schemes. There will be a winner on campus, and one from the Athens community. Individuals who choose not to enter the contest are still welcome and encouraged to decorate.
