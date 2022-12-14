During December and into the New Year, most people could expect to attend at least one holiday function, whether at work, with family, or friends. There is often overindulgence in food and drink, stressful situations with family, and financial stressors.
Suppose someone was trying to maintain sobriety during this time of year; it can be challenging and seem like an uphill battle. A person with a substance use disorder, someone new to recovery, or any person choosing sobriety over the holidays all face unique challenges.
Despite this time of year creating the perfect storm for substance use and alcohol abuse, there are practical ways for anyone to maintain sobriety.
The three best ways to survive the holiday season sober include having a well-thought-out plan and exit strategy, maintaining a certain level of self-care, and having a support system.
Firstly, if you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder this holiday season, it is critical to receive immediate help. Early intervention saves lives and the holidays are an ideal time to attend a drug rehab center.
“Ideally, a holiday survival guide for sobriety is individualized, yet there are basic approaches that any can take, which are successful,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
A holiday sobriety plan should begin with some of the following:
Knowing how to cope with triggers and what to do when you feel uncomfortable.
Bringing non-alcoholic drinks or holiday mocktails to a holiday party.
Knowing how to turn down a drink and what to say if someone is insistent you drink alcohol.
Having an exit strategy and a way home if things go sideways.
It is a good idea to consider all the options and think about certain things that could lead to relapse or binge drinking. In addition, it is ok to turn down invitations or leave a party early; most people understand.
The second part involves focusing on self-care. A practical tool that anyone could use is H.A.L.T. (Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired).
Ensure you are staying well-fed and avoiding meals. Try not to binge on holiday sweets; while sugar does reduce cravings, it does not help the body sustain a high level of mental well-being.
Do not brush aside negative emotions such as anger or frustration but find a healthy way to cope and manage these feelings. While anger is not always predictable, we can take responsibility for managing the feeling effectively.
Avoid being alone during Christmas or any of the holidays in December. Loneliness increases stress, anxiety, and depression. It also leads to excessive substance use and drinking. Stay close to the people you love and who support your efforts to be sober.
Finally, stay well-rested and get six to eight hours of sleep each night. Every individual knows what a lack of sleep does to their mental well-being. No human being can survive on three to four hours of sleep each night.
The last part involves having a support network, for example, 12-step meetings, an AA sponsor, a family member, a friend, or a sober acquaintance. Perhaps this is a person you could bring to a holiday party or speak openly to without judgment.
Throughout the month of December, it is about giving and giving thanks. Express gratitude, and spread love, kindness, compassion, and joy. More importantly, enjoy yourself and participate in new sober holiday memories and traditions.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.
