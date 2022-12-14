During December and into the New Year, most people could expect to attend at least one holiday function, whether at work, with family, or friends. There is often overindulgence in food and drink, stressful situations with family, and financial stressors.

Suppose someone was trying to maintain sobriety during this time of year; it can be challenging and seem like an uphill battle. A person with a substance use disorder, someone new to recovery, or any person choosing sobriety over the holidays all face unique challenges.


