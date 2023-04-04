Supporters of women's rights 'reject belief systems' that humans can change sex

Supporters of women’s rights and an Athens business owner held a demonstration Friday on the steps of the Athens County Courthouse.
osted by the U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International, three of the four people including Artifacts’ owner Amy Mangano made speeches that shared their point of view. Those speeches are published in full in the online version of this story.
Mangano says she embraces the truth.
A few blocks away, Athenians for Bodily Autonomy held a protest anti-transgender signage on the door and windows of Artifacts Gallery.
Kara Dansky is president of the U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International and a former resident of Athens.
Dansky said there’s nothing wrong with telling the truth.
Lauren Levey made her voice heard as well at the demonstration.
Levy took aim at sexists and those folks who believe an “outrageous” lie.
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region Editor for the Adams Publishing Group.
From Mangano’s speech:
"Contrary to popular opinion, I do not discriminate against gender non-conformists. I reject the belief system that humans are able to change sex and I reject indoctrinating children into this harmful ideology. What is essential to understand regarding boundaries is that personal thoughts about identity, based on feelings not facts, shouldn't require acceptance or validation by others and certainly shouldn’t be used as an excuse to violate another’s boundaries.”
"There is nothing hateful about addressing false narratives aimed at dismantling rights and protections fought for and won by courageous women of history. Identifying into an existing oppressed group, then demanding the rights and protections that group has fought centuries to secure, is not a civil or even human right. It is a gross violation of women’s sex-based rights to feel safe in areas devoted to their privacy and safety”
“Convincing women to concede that men’s feelings are more important than their privacy, dignity and safety is a safeguarding failure and predatory rhetoric. It doesn't matter if “the people you know” would never hurt anyone because this isn't about the people you know. This is about opportunistic people who will take advantage of all access passes to female spaces to satiate their sexual urges. Condemning concerned citizens as ‘hateful bigots’ who point out the dangers of allowing any man access to women's spaces is a blame-shifting strategy meant to instill doubt and fear into people in order to coerce them into compliance. These are the tactics of liars and emotional manipulators, not those who are willing to engage in cooperative discourse. It is the responsibility of every citizen to recognize this and speak out for the welfare of women and children. Offering unquestioned support in the form of affirmation to mentally distressed and confused people isn't benefiting anyone."
“People should not be compelled to sustain another’s imaginings under threat of slander, harassment, ostracism or unemployment. Our society has rights to not be gaslit and bullied into indulging others’ imagined needs based on their inner feelings. Taking offense because someone disagrees with one’s inner feelings is not synonymous with bigotry or oppression.”
“I claim my First Amendment right to not blindly agree with regressive sexist stereotypes being on the checklist for what defines a woman or a man.”
“I claim my First Amendment right to oppose children being indoctrinated into a postmodern ideology that pressures them to alter their physical form to match a dysphoric mindset.”
“I claim my First Amendment right to be wary of sexual deviants taking advantage of self ID to gain access to vulnerable women and children.”
“I claim my First Amendment right to oppose lesbian, gay and bisexual youth being pressured to join a gender extremist cult instead of embracing their individuality just as they are.”
From Dansky’s speech:
I grew up in the 1950s. The central features of 1950s culture were taboos, euphemisms, and outright lies. The kids I knew all knew it was all a lie; but the disinformation was so complete that it was impossible for us to figure out what the truth was. Fortunately, we came of age in the late 1960s, when pretty much everybody young turned against the taboos and the lies, and started speaking the forbidden truths out loud and with one voice. And I’ve been doing my damnedest to tell the truth ever since.
So here is the truth about liars: Liars are imposters and abusers. They may tell you that you are an abuser for calling out their lies; but that is a lie. Lies are abusive and lies need to be called out.
Notice I said “the truth”, and not the currently trending “my truth.” There’s only ever one truth that matters, and that’s the truth.
By 1970 I thought we’d won, and that we’d never again in my lifetime be faced with loud demands to lie and to avoid certain words, however accurate and however neutral. I’ll be damned if I’m going to comply with the lie that men can be women. So here’s some more truth. Here’s the unvarnished, unpopular truth that everybody, including the liars, knows to be the truth.
1. Every single person on this earth is either male or female. And everybody knows it. Anybody who claims not to know it is a liar. And everybody knows they’re lying.
2. Sex is biology. Your sex is in every cell of your body. And everybody knows it.
3. Nobody can change her or his sex. And everybody knows it.
4. Men aren’t women. Ever. And everybody knows it.
5. Saying you’re a woman doesn’t make you a woman. Even if you cry and threaten suicide. It makes you a liar and a drama queen. And everybody knows it.
6. Only mothers give birth to children. If you ever gave birth, you are a mother and you are female. And everybody knows it.
7. Only women are lesbians. Men can never be lesbians, even if they lie about their sex. And everybody knows it.
8. Being incarcerated doesn’t turn men into women. It turns some of them into liars. And everybody knows it – especially the women locked up in cells with them, who fear for their lives.
One thing that not everybody knows yet is that “LGBTQ+” is a lie. The acronym is a lie and the claims that it represents a community are lies. It excludes lesbians and gay men -- homoSEXuals whose SEXual orientation is based on SEX, not on the nonsense called gender identity. LGBTQ+ really means people who want legal protection for lying about who they are in order to gain illegitimate, unrestricted access to women and to the children we protect.
Telling the truth is not violence. The only things destroyed by the truth are lies and the credibility of the liars. That’s why liars go to extreme lengths to prevent the truth from being spoken. We here insist on telling the truth. Although we are few standing here today, everybody knows men aren’t women. The world is rapidly waking up to the hateful, oppressive, and violent nature of the lie that men can be women. Bullies simply don’t have the ability to silence all of us. We here today are the tip of the iceberg; we are legion, and we will never stop calling out the lies. We are lesbians, we are mothers, we are teachers, we are incarcerated women, we are athletes. We are many and we are everywhere and we are determined to keep coming out and telling the truth. Bullying tactics may silence some people, but they will never silence us all. The truth is going to win.
From Levey’s speech:
Good afternoon and hi to all the moms who are here for moms weekend!
Moms, did you know that some people want you to think that some men can be mothers? Did you know that some people want you to think that some mothers have penises? Did you know that some people want you to think that some men can give birth? Did you know that some people want to refer to women as “birthing bodies,” as though we were chattel? Did you know that some people want to refer to women as “bodies with vaginas,” as though we are not fully autonomous human beings deserving of human rights? Did you know that they want us to refer to ourselves as “menstruators,” or as “people with a uterus?” Did you know that they don’t want us to use the word woman to refer to an adult human female or that they don’t want us to use the word mother to refer to a female parent?
Do you know why they want you to think and say all of these things? It’s because they have accepted the lie of “transgender.”
The simple truth is that women are female and men are male. This is true for all 8 billion human beings all over the world. The word “transgender” does not describe a coherent category of people who are somehow the opposite sex, neither sex, or who have changed sex. None of that is possible. No one is born in the wrong body. Everyone is either female or male. No one changes sex. There is no credible scientific evidence to the contrary.
Only women can give birth. Only women can be mothers. And for crying out loud, it should not have to be said that women don’t have penises. But it does have to be said because there are countless people who want you to believe the stupid and outrageous lie that some women have penises. If you don’t believe me, ask some of the people gathered here today to protest a women’s rights demonstration. Protesting a women’s rights demonstration. Who does that? The sexists of yesterday have reared their ugly heads again and today, the sexism comes in the name of “trans.”
We are assembled here today to tell you that you do not have to accept these lies. You can say no to them. You can say that women are adult human females. You can say that only women can give birth. You can say that only women and teenage girls menstruate. And finally, moms, you can say that only women can be mothers.
Have a great weekend, moms!
