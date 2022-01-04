This article is part four and the conclusion of the four-part series exploring water issues in the region. This article is a collaboration between The Athens NEWS, The Vinton-Jackson Courier and The Logan Daily News.
In early December, an anonymous caller to Viewpoint — a popular call-in radio show on 770 WAIS in Nelsonville — questioned the need for the recent influx of infrastructure grant money pouring into the state. Access to clean, safe water isn’t a major issue for the region, the caller said, equating infrastructure grants and customer assistance programs like those administered by HAPCAP to “welfare.”
Co-host Tom Williams countered with personal experiences with Ohio’s water systems.
“After having lived with well water for a long time, I was very glad when I moved down here … where I didn’t have to worry about a water softener, a chlorinator, having the water tested three times a year — having the plumber come out on Christmas Day to pull the foot valve out of the well so we had water for a Christmas dinner,” Williams said.
Public water is more convenient, Williams said — and costly.
“My water and sewer bill is approaching — oh — 170 bucks a month,” he said in reply to the guest.
Prices for water and sewer are disproportionately high in southeast Ohio because of small populations, outdated or failing infrastructure and an impoverished customer base.
Water and sewer rates in Ohio are strongly correlated with the size of the utility, according to a 2019 report from the Alliance for the Great Lakes. Ohioans are served by 1,187 water utilities and 923 sewer treatment plants; in contrast, the state has 118 electrical utilities and 34 gas utilities.
High rates for customers compound with high rates of deferred maintenance and small economies of scale to add to a growing backlog of water projects in the region.
According to the Buckeye Hills Regional Council analysis of eight counties, projects for wastewater and drinking water account for $183 million — three-fourths of all projects — needed to replace or upgrade the region's infrastructure.
Buckeye Hills Executive Director Misty Crosby said part of the challenge for securing that money is convincing people that these problems even exist.
“Getting that message across to decision-makers who may have never lived anywhere that didn't have access to public water — because they don't understand that,” Crosby said. “If they aren't from here or don't have experience with that, they don't believe that.”
April Burgett, from Gallia County, who organized with her neighbors to successfully petition Gallia County Water and the Gallia County Commissioners to run water lines to her neighborhood, also said it is hard for others to understand the issue.
“I just don’t think it’s ever even occurred to them (people who live in cities) that people still have to live that way,” Burgett said.
Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington said a lack of state-level recognition of the scope of infrastructure problems comes from a lack of southeast Ohio residents in positions of power.
“That's part of the disconnect and the gap — the thing is, part of it is just going to take folks in authority who are from this area,” Sappington said. “So it’s nice to think that folks representing us from places that are not us will get the picture and understand and come down and visit — but the truth is we need folks in power and authority from these areas.”
A second chance (sort of)
The state offers other funding programs for water and wastewater infrastructure, but many of them are loans, not grants. Crosby said loans are not always a solution to the problem.
“What our message is — for the most part — is (funding rural projects) takes grant dollars,” Crosby said. “Another loan at 5% in a low-income community — their ability to repay is diminished because of their income and population density.”
The village of Chauncey needs $5 million to replace its sewer system, which uses clay tiles that frequently break and must be replaced. Although Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden told the Ohio Department of Development that Chauncey’s project was his top priority, the village received no funding in three waves of grants from a program the state created specifically to address water and wastewater infrastructure. It’s possible the village’s application wasn’t even reviewed before money was allocated to other projects, The Athens NEWS previously reported.
Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner said her village of 1,000 will have to seek other sources of funding, since paying for the project itself is out of the question: The cost estimate works out to $5,000 per resident, 32% of whom are below the poverty line.
“We really do not want to pass any burden on to our customers,” Renner said. “Chauncey has a very high poverty rate. We keep that in mind when we make decisions like that.”
Now, Chauncey is preparing designs and submitting the project to the Ohio Public Works Commission’s Small Government Program, a subsidiary of the State Capital Improvements Program. Grants are limited to $500,000, according to the application manual. Any additional funds will be in the form of a loan provided at 0% interest. Chauncey is also seeking assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other state agencies.
“We have two avenues,” Renner said. “Our preference is as much funding as possible to replace the lines in one project.”
The alternative is to break the project into phases, making it easier to finance over time.
“Chauncey had to find its own way when it lost its industry — it's not unfamiliar to be in a position to have to find our way,” Renner said. “It toughens everyone else when we’re dealt blows.”
Official access
Water access is an issue that not only plagues residences but also government buildings. In Hocking County, Salt Creek Township Trustee Doug Willard said his township’s garage doesn’t have running water.
Salt Creek trustees and its fiscal officer rely on a port-a-potty and no-rinse soap and/or hand sanitizer. The portable toilet also is frequently used by postal workers and law enforcement, Willard added.
The township wants to drill a well for its building — something most homes in Salt Creek Township have, Willard said. However, the process by which the township must obtain a well is time-consuming, Willard explained.
In order to build a well and install a bathroom, the township must invite bids for the project work, and receive at least three bids. Additionally, the township must also obtain a commercial building permit and pay for an engineer and architect.
“We got to bid all this stuff out just to put in a bathroom,” Willard said. “So it's really making it difficult just to get running water in a township garage.” The township has yet to receive three bids — only one so far, after two announcements — he said.
“Hopefully, next year, we can get well drilled and at least have an outside spigot,” he said.
Public water access for all of Salt Creek Township is “an impossibility,” Willard said. “There's no county water — the closest water’s in (Laurelville), three miles away.”
Willard said that many of his township’s residents are content with wells and cisterns, and assumed that many would not want to pay a monthly county water bill, despite their wells’ water quality, efficiency and age.
“As long as they got water, they really don't care if it's got iron in it, or — they just deal with it,” Willard said.
Willard also found it infeasible for the county to extend service to Salt Creek Township residents. The county would “never recoup the cost of the installation,” he said. Other townships in Hocking County lack public water, like Benton Township, whose garage relies on a well; Good Hope Township has water through Old Straitsville Association.
Running red
Garrett Ridge in Vinton County, like Chauncey, was the county’s top priority project for funding — passed over for funding in the waves of BUILDS money allocated to the area. A project that will benefit 18 people was selected instead.
Joyce Dummitt, who has lived near Garrett Ridge for about 30 years, relies on well water. She uses a water softener to remove minerals from her water, but she said that her water still appears “rust red” because of high concentrations of iron.
Other families, Dummitt said, don’t have enough water to wash themselves.
“It’s really, really, bad,” she said. “You don’t know when you’re going to have water or not.”
Dummitt said she uses a product called “Iron Out” to prevent her laundry from being stained by the rust-colored water; her clothes are sometimes stained anyway.
Because her water is undrinkable, Dummitt buys bottled water for consumption. Unlike Ray Seitz — the Jackson Township trustee who created and distributed “No Water, No Vote,” signs throughout the Garrett Ridge area to protest the state’s failure to help — Dummitt said she and her husband generally don’t have to be as careful with their water consumption.
“When you get to where you got five or six people in your household, you got a big issue,” she said. “You can only imagine if we have issues with two people what it’s like for five or six and then add little kids on top of it.”
“It’s a big pain in the ass.”
Chrissie Betts, a neighbor whom Dummitt babysits for, said her family can’t drink their water and has to choose between either taking a bath or doing laundry every other day.
Betts said that her family often drives from their home to her boyfriend’s mother’s home in Wilkesville — located at the opposite end of Vinton County, about 54 miles round trip — to bathe and do laundry because when they do have water, it’s orange.
Dummitt was also frustrated that Ross County Water built water lines several years ago on Sowers Road, which is about two miles away from her residence, and about five miles from Garrett Ridge Road.
“They’re no better than we are; we need water too,” she said.
Other areas have more luck. April Burgett of Vinton, a village in northwestern Gallia County, from Vinton (village) used to face the same problems as Dummitt and Betts while living in Huntington Township — but her efforts to get access to a water line paid off.
After collecting as many signatures from local residents as she could, Burgett submitted a petition to the nonprofit Gallia County Rural Water Association to extend water lines to them. The company responded “pretty quickly,” she said, and it soon completed the installation using money collected from its customers. Burgett, along with her neighbors, had only to pay a water tap installation fee.
“I did as much as I could, because I knew it wasn’t gonna get ran if I was the only one who wanted it, so I tried to just contact everybody that lives on those sections of road that didn’t have water,” Burgett said.
An owner of one of Seitz’s “No Water, No Vote,” signs, Dummitt said she has no plans to vote for any levies in Vinton County until her area gets access to public water.
“Why should we dig into our pockets any more for you guys when you can’t even get us decent water out here?” she asked.
“I don’t really know what to say other than they don’t have enough water, and the water’s nasty that we do have,” Dummitt continued.
If a county does not have the necessary funds, it will not run lines out to people in need, no matter how many signatures are gathered on a petition, Burgett noted.
When she still relied on well water, Burgett said she often had to have water hauled to her by a truck driver who lived over an hour away from her.
“I just think it’s a shame in today’s day and age that people don’t have access to rural water. I mean, there’s no reason for that,” Burgett said.
Is water a right?
In 2010, the United Nations General Assembly declared that access to water and sanitation is a human right. Numerous nongovernment organizations operate on that principle.
At the local level, though, there is no consensus on the question.
Jack Frech, local anti-poverty advocate and former Athens County Jobs and Family Services director, compares water access to other government services that are funded by tax dollars rather than customer fees.
“We don't pay to drive on our roads, we don't pay to go to our schools, we get things that are rights as citizens — maybe water is one of them,” Frech said. “Is water a right?”
Sappington said the question is tied up with larger national discussions about rights.
“This question is a curious one, and I’lI say that because there is a deep philosophical question about what determines a right in the United States,” Sappington said.
“I think it is certainly absolutely a right that the community of Nelsonville have the availability and access to clean drinking water to provide for its citizens and provide for a better quality of life,” Sappington said.
When asked in December 2020 if access to water is a right, state Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) expressed uncertainty, saying the only rights are those explicitly stated in the Constitution.
“As soon as you say somebody has it (as a) right, then that means you can take it from somebody else,” Stewart said in December. “I mean, we certainly have a responsibility as (a) government to ensure that every resident has access to, to water, some respect. But it's not free.”
More recently, Stewart said, “We shouldn't have any unnecessary barriers, but water is a commodity like everything else.”
Getting water to people has been a problem for government going back to the Roman Empire, which built aqueducts that still stand today. Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel said seeing the 2,000-year-old infrastructure on a visit to Rome reminded him of contemporary issues in Athens County.
“I oftentimes think about that — we build all this infrastructure but all this infrastructure needs (to be) maintained,” Chmiel said. “Building these centralized systems creates that challenge.”
Chmiel, who relies on a cistern for water at his own home, said the region needs to start taking innovative approaches to address not just water, but other infrastructure needs. He said he wasn’t sure what the solutions were.
“I don't have any solutions," Chmiel said. "Innovatively, how do we — like in undeveloped countries, like in Africa — start thinking out of the box?”
Cole Behrens, Keri Johnson and Will Meyer contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.