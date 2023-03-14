OU presidential candidate — Lori Stewart Gonzalez

Lori Stewart Gonzalez talks about her work experiences Wednesday during a forum at the Baker Center Theatre. Stewart Gonzalez, executive vice president and provost at the University of Louisville (Louisville, Kentucky), is one of three finalists for the role of Ohio University President. The Board of Trustees is expected to make a decision on the role at its April 6 meeting.

 ANews Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Editor's Note: What appears below are answers to many questions posed to Ohio University presidential candidate Lori Stewart-Gonzalez during a forum last week. A more detailed list of questions and answers can be found on our Athens Messenger website at athensmessenger.com. What appears here are questions that were not contained in the initial story in the print edition of The Messenger.

Lori Stewart Gonzalez served as interim president of the University of Louisville and said her past experience makes her capable of serving as the 23rd president of Ohio University.


