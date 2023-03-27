Student success will be one of the focuses of President-elect Lori Stewart Gonzalez‘ tenure at Ohio University.
She and Board of Trustees President Peggy Viehweger participated in a press conference Wednesday, after the board unanimously approved her appointment as the university’s 23rd president. Gonzalez is also the first woman to hold the top administrative job in the university’s 219-year history.
Gonzalez will start in her new role on July 1. She and her husband, Randy, are both excited about being part of the community. Gonzalez noted that when she was on campus earlier this month she met many people.
“I look forward to renewing those acquaintances and meeting new people again,” she said.
A president’s responsibility includes ensuring that students have a transformative educational experience.
“Student success is the core mission of an institution. We do clinical care, we do research, we do community engagement, but our core mission is academics,” Gonzalez said. “And the core at Ohio University is so deep and so strong, and I’ll be proud to be a part of that legacy and a moving institution forward.”
Gonzalez said it is humbling to be named OU’s first woman president.
“I’ve had a lot of women who’ve supported me over the years and I try to pay it forward with a lot of young women and mentor them,” she said. “In the video that (Ohio University) will have on the website, I also said I’m really proud of that first, but I want us to really focus on the first for all of our students. We wanna make sure that they’re the first in their family to go to college, that they get out and change their family forever. So I’ll wear the mantle being the first female with pride, but I won’t dwell on it very much.”
Gonzalez said she is eager to get started and serve as OU’s 23rd president.
“If I hadn’t had such a wonderful experience during the interview process, which actually might not usually be a wonderful experience because they asked me 33 questions in an hour — it was like speed dating — I think I might have been more apprehensive, but I’m just excited to get started,” she said. “President (Hugh) Sherman has already said that he and I can collaborate as we go through. He’s gonna be around and it’ll be nice to tap into his experience and his true passion for this institution.”
Higher education is at a critical point due to changing demographics and changing attitudes, she said.
“You’re gonna need an institution that has a strong foundation to weather that storm and actually come out ahead. And that’s the reason that I looked at Ohio University,” Gonzalez said. “All the assets that we have here will let us really have the right future for decades and decades to come.”
In the coming months, Gonzalez said she plans to “be all over the university.”
“I’ll be all over the state and I’ll be talking to people in the community to find out what they expect of our university and what they expect of their 23rd president,” she said. “It’ll be a joy to meet all those people. I want to hear their concerns. I want to hear their passions, and I want to hear all their excitement about OU. I’m very excited about that. So Randy and I want to thank you all for this opportunity and I’ll express my gratitude for the ability to sit in this seat and be the 23rd president.”
Gonzalez said that her top priority will always be student success.
“We wanna make sure our students come in here, they have a transformational experience, and they can get out in four years. That’s the first goal,” she said. “And always for every institution, it’s gonna be financial stability. We wanna make sure that we have a firm financial basis so that we can offer incredible programming to our students. That we can continue going down the path of discovery and research with our new newly awarded R1 status. We want to make sure we, we protect that. And then of course, taking care of the core resource of the institution, which is people. So those would be my top three priorities.”
To achieve those priorities, Gonzalez said she plans to work with other university leaders to bring their ideas for student success and financial stability.
“I want to get in deep in the budget and see where we are, see what things that we want to add, but maybe some things that we don’t want to do anymore,” she said. “And then when you take care of the faculty and staff and students, you make sure that people are recognized that they’re rewarded for good work. ... I’ve been president for 18 minutes. I’ll have more details on that if you’ll gimme a little time in the future.”
During the pandemic, many students lost learning and are struggling with mental health, Gonzalez said. Higher education must do more bridge programs in subjects like math and reading to make sure students are ready for classes.
“We have seen increasingly high number of students with mental health challenges,” she said. “... Our counseling centers, the faculty needs to identify students that might be in crisis or on the verge of crisis. ... It behooves us to look at making sure we have the right services, that we connect with students and they feel like they belong as a Bobcat, that they’re part of the institution.
“Because then if they do that, they’re gonna be more apt to say, ‘I need help.’ And they won’t be alone,” Gonzalez said. “So I think the pandemic has given challenges to all the workforce and, and definitely to our students.”
Gonzalez said she and her husband, who was present Wednesday, hope to build a relationship with students in a variety of ways.
“I’ll tell you what I’ve done in the past is I’m at student events, on the day of service, I made quilts with an engineering student that drove me crazy because he’s measuring it just like this,” she said. “You just get out with the students because then you can find out not just what their major is or where their hometown is, but really what their passion is, and what sparks them because they’re our future. So I really try to be present at a lot of events. I’m present at sporting events cause then you see alumni, but you also can talk to the student athletes and those kinds of things.
“The one thing that you’ll get with Randy and me is a couple that’s all in for the university,” Gonzalez continued. “I want to go into a restaurant where they say, ‘Hey Lori.’ They know that who I am because I’ve been there enough to get to know them.”
Until she official starts on July 1, Gonzalez will work with Sherman and others so she can hit the ground running. “I’ll ask that they, they send reports to me that I could look at important documents that we could look at as we prepare.”
During a press conference introducing Gonzalez to the media, Viehweger reflected on the selection process. Viehweger was chair of the Presidential Search Committee.
The university leaders wanted to make sure they chose the exact right leader.
“Last September, our Board of Trustees brought together a group of diverse individuals from across the university community for a singular purpose to guide the search for Ohio University’s 23rd president and help charter course for the future,” Wiehweger said. “... We had 16 people representing all different parts of the university, as well as the mayor of Athens, on this group to help us decide who we want to talk to, how we want to move forward, and in the end, which of the 10 we’re gonna bring, and then which of those three we’re gonna bring to Ohio University today.
“Through the dedication and expertise of our presidential search committee, the participation and feedback of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, members of the university community, and so many more, we’ve arrived at the selection of our chosen leader with a broad and deep university leadership experience,” she continued.
Viehweger said Gonzalez shared the board’s commitment to student success and is someone who knows and loves the region.
“It’s been an honor to serve Ohio in this search and to work with an excellent, well-represented search committee,” Viehweger said. “This is a culminating moment for me personally, and I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to work on it. A lot of learning and a lot of meeting some really great people happened through this process. And I am happy to work with people who care so deeply about the future of this university. It’s near and dear to my heart as well.”
Nicole Bowman-Layton is a Staff Writer for the Athens Messenger.
