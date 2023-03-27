Student success will be one of the focuses of President-elect Lori Stewart Gonzalez‘ tenure at Ohio University.

She and Board of Trustees President Peggy Viehweger participated in a press conference Wednesday, after the board unanimously approved her appointment as the university’s 23rd president. Gonzalez is also the first woman to hold the top administrative job in the university’s 219-year history.


