NELSONVILLE — The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District is pleased to announce the upcoming Spring Recycling Days.
The events are scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 1p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds and on Saturday, May 20, also from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hocking County Fairgrounds.
As in the past, the event will collect appliances, E-waste, cell phones, scrap metal, mattresses, books and batteries. These fall events we will feature drop-off for scrap tires for 50 cents per tire and $4 for tires with rims. The 50-cent tire program is made possible through a Recycle Ohio grant. No tires from tire retailers or shops are eligible for drop-off, only private residents.
The Solid Waste District will also be charging a fee for recycling TVs ($20-$40/TV), Fluorescent Tubes and Bulbs for 50 cents each. No Household Hazardous Waste or items with freon will be collected and there is no shredding at this event.
“Residents of Athens and Hocking County are encouraged to bring unwanted items for reuse which will go to area resale shops, recycled by a recycler or sent to the landfill.” said Jane Forrest Redfern, A-HSWD Coordinator.
“Our partners have been working with us all year to capture as much as possible to reuse and recycle, we thank them for their service to the community.” Our partners include Athens-Hocking Recycling Center, Athens County ReStore & Habitat for Humanity, Goodwill, Ohio Campus Recycling, Rural Action and Ohio EPA’s Recycle Ohio Grant for assisting in these events.
For a complete list of items or more information, contact A-HSWD at or visit www.ahswd.org or call 740-753-6885.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.