NELSONVILLE — The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District is pleased to announce the upcoming Spring Recycling Days.

The events are scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 1p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds and on Saturday, May 20, also from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hocking County Fairgrounds.


