NELSONVILLE — A local dance school is planning two upcoming concerts to commemorate the end of one of their most successful spring semesters.

Factory Street Studio will present a Spring Dance Concert at Stuart’s Opera House, located at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m., on Saturday.


