NELSONVILLE — A local dance school is planning two upcoming concerts to commemorate the end of one of their most successful spring semesters.
Factory Street Studio will present a Spring Dance Concert at Stuart’s Opera House, located at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m., on Saturday.
Tickets are $20 for the general public and $10 for students. They can be purchased by visiting factorystreetstudio.org.
FSS’s Spring Dance Concert will showcase choreography by both students and teachers, as well as improvisations and exercises from the school’s spring classes.
Performances will feature the school’s ballet, modern, jazz, hip-hop, and tap technique students who have been working very hard to in their respective classes since January.
This concert also present original and collaborative works by the school’s dancers in the Composition class. The Composition students explore the world around them through creating their own movement, learning how to build a dance on their own, and by collaborating with their classmates.
Factory Street Studio’s Capstone class will also be premiering a new, original work that was created through a year-long exploration of their own creative processes.
This year, FSS debuted new donor tiers for those willing to the studio through a dance-themed donation. The donation levels begin with “Plie” at $35 and extend to “Changement” for donations of 1K+.
Founded in 1978, Factory Street Studio is a non-profit dance studio that serves Southeastern Ohio by providing non-competitive dance education while also promoting dance technique, self-esteem, personal growth and a cooperative spirit.
